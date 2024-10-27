Jack McCarron goal shakes off Clontibret as Scotstown era of excellence extended

Scotstown captain Damien McArdle lifts the Mick Duffy cup after the Monaghan County Senior Club Football Championship final match between Clontibret O'Neills and Scotstown at St Tiernach's Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo by Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

Greenfield Foods Monaghan SFC final

Clontibret 0-08 1-10 Scotstown

“We’ve never won the 2024 championship before and we’ve won it now.”

Manager David McCague’s synopsis defied the theory that history has repeated itself, when the last decade of Monaghan football is defined by Scotstown, and a good chunk of it by his Scotstown side.

A little over a decade ago there had been a drought of 20 years. That’s all been buried now. Tonight there is a blue moon rising that could be destined for greater heights but tonight too it’s a case of savouring the moment.

For a while this had shades of a Clontibret ambush once again, but like a champion boxer in full flow, there was a brutal second half combination of punches.

Scotstown's Shane Carey (right) attempts to curb Ciaran McFaul of Glen during their 2021 meeting. Picture by Margaret McLaughlin

First Shane Carey’s point right after the break.

Next Kieran Hughes sucked up a big hit from Conor McCooey that sent the crowd into raptures as he rampaged on unscathed.

And thirdly Jack McCarron, soon to be man of the match, lobbed the ball into Darren McDonnell’s net.

A knockout blow.

What had been a fairly even encounter now had that all too familiar pattern. Scotstown possession, but now with it was control, swagger and arrogance of the most positive sense. And central to that was Kieran Hughes, back after a long injury like he was never away.

McCague was quick to commend his side, who have won nine of the last 12 Monaghan championships:

“Clontibret had laid down the challenge to us and we had to respond. If we didn’t, the other dressing room would be the celebratory one.

“We didn’t have Kieran at all for the Senior League campaign. In fairness to him, the work that he put in.... he got an operation in January or February. He’s been immense. He’s really looked after himself well.

“He’s a ferocious Scotstown man Kieran Hughes. He loves playing for Scotstown. You can see that in everything he does.

“We’re very lucky to have him, but we’re very lucky to have 37 others in our squad who love it equally as much. They really do love it and they really do care about it and you could see that in how they expressed themselves today.”

Love of the club: Kieran Hughes (23) celebrates Scotstown's semi-final win over Trillick. Pic: Seamus Loughran

The first half was largely owned by Clontibret. More threatening on the counter, more physicality, more pace. They weren’t shying from the occasion.

In fact they looked the furthest thing from nervous after a ropey high ball bounced the right side of the post from Darren McDonnell’s perspective. His opposite number Rory Beggan converted the resulting ‘45, but Clontibret were here to play.

Yet for all their sense of abandonment and fearlessness, the half-time scoreboard read Scotstown 0-05 0-04 Clontibret.

A missed mark from Conor Boyle had quickly followed a McDonnell wide, both on the near left hand side. By the time Darragh Hughes mark opened their account they had four wides and one short.

Soon it was ten shots and just two converted. That comes back to bite any side.

At the other end, Boyle and Jack McCarron were having an almighty tussle inside, with Darren Hughes’ danger limited by Killian Lavelle.

The latter notched the 2019 champions’ first from play, an incisive run, a white flag that embodied leadership. Ironically it swiftly followed Damien McArdle’s outside of the boot effort. Different technique but of the very same ilk, same mental fortitude.

Conor McManus on the attack for Monaghan at O'Neill's Healy Park on Saturday night. Picture: Margaret McLaughlin

Two men and two teams cancelling each other out.

McArdle was dictating the terms with Conor McManus at that stage. The county’s biggest name was back taking a free on his own ‘45 with just Darren McDonnell behind him having tracked McArdle the whole way back.

The sight of ponchos and umbrellas in The Hill was enough to tell you it wasn’t a day to make hay as an inside forward. Jack McCarron drifted out as he and Boyle engaged in a mighty duel.

A Conor McCarthy effort was the score of the day, 45 metres out with little to nothing in front of him and Clontibret’s high press making Scotstown look toothless at times.

On these days, you’re commended for having a go when it goes over and you’re slated when it doesn’t. The All-Star’s effort was brimming with quality and balls in equal measure just as frustration was threatening to creep in.

A Killian Lavelle run was excellent and Ryan McGuigan’s finish was better again, but Jack McCarron’s reply from a free was instant.

Clontibret had played well. Scotstown hadn’t with the excception of McCarthy and McArdle. And still they went in ahead.

Ethan Doherty takes on Conor McCarthy during Glen's win over Scotstown. Picture: Margaret McLaughlin

Conor McManus opened his account soon after the break, before the big hit from McCooey. He had tried to lay down a marker but this time it wasn’t to be as the younger Hughes came out the better of it and you questioned if it was exactly what Scotstown needed as the crowds in yellow and blue alike bellowed.

As it turned out, it was. It fed the beast and the elder Hughes hassled and harried the Clontibret defence into a corner. Jack McCarron helped pick a pocket and finished with aplomb over a despairing McDonnell.

Former Monaghan manager Vinny Corey was then introduced as a sub for the underdogs, largely playing in on the square, but his impact did not have the desired effect.

A long scoreless spell ensued, suiting Scotstown just fine on a sopping wet day in St Tiernach’s. Corey’s first involvement was winning a line ball, which McManus magically swung over, but at that stage it was edging into need-a-goal territory.

A beautiful sliced effort from corner-back Jack McDevitt had broken the aforementioned scorelesss spell, arguably the match clincher at 1-08 to 0-05.

James Hamill probably should have had a penalty too, dragged as he scuffed an effort goalwards, but it mattered little. The champions closed it out like champions do.

Monaghan’s Ryan O’Toole scores a goal during their game in Clones. picture Mark Marlow (" ")

“Pure relief” was how the returning Ryan O’Toole described it, having been suspended for the semi-final against Inniskeen:

“Talk about omens. There was the thing with Clontibret beating us every five years. We came out here to do a job today. We know that the work we’re doing is unmatched.

“We stepped up on kickouts second half, we were relentless.

“Each win is sweeter than the last and we’re going to keep going on for as long as possible.”

How far that is, who knows? Glen are gone, and this Ulster championship is wide open.

But that’s for another day.

In Monaghan, Scotstown have come through unbeaten. At times they’ve been untouchable.

This is their time. This is their era. The kids that scrambled for photos and autographs post-match simply cannot comprehend the notion of Scotstown being anything but the best.

It’s all they’ve lived and it’s all they’ve known. Domination, history in the making.

Scotstown, the champions of Monaghan once again.

Scorers

Clontibret: Conor McManus 0-3 (2f), Darragh Hughes 0-1 (M), Killian Lavelle, Francie Hughes, Ryan McGuigan, Dessie Mone 0-1 each.

Scotstown: Jack McCarron 1-3 (3f), Shane Carey 0-2 (1f), Rory Beggan 0-2 (1 ‘45, 1f), Conor McCarthy, Jack McDevitt, Damien McArdle 0-1 each.

Clontibret

Darren McDonnell; Jack Gormley, Conor Boyle, Conor Doyle; Dean McDonnell, Killian Lavelle, Aaron Carey; Kieran Greenan, Francie Hughes; Conor McCooey, Darragh Hughes, Brian Greenan; Colum Greenan, Ryan McGuigan, Conor McManus

Subs used: Dessie Mone, Vinny Corey, Daniel McDonnell

Scotstown

Rory Beggan; Darragh Murray, Seán Treanor, Jack McDevitt; Ryan O’Toole, Damien McArdle, Conor McCarthy; Mícheál McCarville, Gavin McPhillips; Kieran Hughes, Shane Carey, James Hamill; Mattie Maguire, Darren Hughes, Jack McCarron

Subs used: Jason Carey, Francis Maguire, Orin Heaphey, Dónal Morgan, Nicky Sherlock