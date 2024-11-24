“It’ll take a really good team to beat them.” Scotstown manager has no complaints after five-goal Kilcoo salvo

Jerome Johnston finds the back of the Scotstown net in the Ulster Club Senior championship semi-final at BOX-IT Athletic Grounds Armagh. Picture: Oliver McVeigh

SCOTSTOWN travelled across the border with high hopes on Saturday. Prior to throw-in there was no shortage of well-informed pundits predicting victory for the ‘An Bhoth’ outfit.

But Shane Carey’s own goal - unfortunate but due to relentless Kilcoo pressure - and the clinical finish from Christopher Rooney, that came hot on its heels, gave the Magpies command and, although David McCague’s side battled to the finish, there was no way back from seven points down at the break.

“Kilcoo have a great mix of pace and power in the middle third of the field,” said the Scotstown manager.

“That counter-attacking game that they can bring to the table is potent. You’ve got to be really measured on the ball and really efficient and execute the skills really well and move really well to create easy passes for yourselves. That’s taxing on players, especially when you’re racing to defend.

“You have to have a ferocious level of fitness and pace to deal with what they’re going to bring so good luck to their opponents in the final, they’re going to have to learn the harsh lessons that we were exposed to tonight and it’ll take a really good team to beat them.”

Kilcoo's Miceal Rooney scored two goals in the Ulster Club semi-final. Picture: Oliver McVeigh

The defeat means it’s back to the drawing board for a Scotstown side that has come close to landing an Ulster title three times in the last decade.

They lost the 2015 and 2018 finals after extra-time and last season Derry’s Glen pipped them at the post by two points.

Like them, Kilcoo keep bouncing back. The Magpies were All-Ireland champions in 2022 but haven’t been in an Ulster final since. However, their appetite for success shows no signs of diminishing.

“Every club is hungry for the big prizes,” said McCague.

“It’s about having the performance when it matters to deliver on the big days and ultimately tonight and against Glen in the Ulster final last year our performances haven’t reached the levels required to win.

“Kilcoo’s did in an emphatic style so good luck to them, they were the best team on the night and we have no complaints.”