“If I’m being 100 per cent honest, I didn’t see Armagh winning an All-Ireland. I’m delighted I was wrong...” Paul Hughes looks back on Mayo near miss

Paul Hughes on the attack for Armagh against Mayo in Castlebar in 2019

O near but yet so far… At first Armagh’s one-point loss to Mayo in Castlebar back in 2019 seemed like another one that got away.

Armagh were developing a reputation for being ‘nearly men’ but losing so narrowly to the annual All-Ireland contenders on their home turf turned out to be the turning point that led Kieran McGeeney’s side to last year’s Sam Maguire.

To have run a top-drawer Championship outfit that had gone shoulder-to-shoulder with Dublin in All-Ireland finals in 2016 (Mayo lost by a point after a replay) and 2017 (another one-point defeat) so close on their home soil proved to the Orchard players that they weren’t far away.

Remarkably, 15 of the 18 players who featured for Armagh on that June evening way out west won All-Ireland medals last year and Stefan Campbell, who scored four points in the game, recalls Castlebar as a fork in the road.

“That was the first big one that we lost and we knew we were close,” said Campbell with the Sam Maguire in the background the day after Armagh beat Galway in last year’s final.

“We got the exposure against a top, top team. We were obviously devastated afterwards because we went so close but you looked at the age profile of our team and (you knew) there was something big possible.

“Then ‘Star’ (Kieran Donaghy) came in after that and we just improved things bit by bit ever since, we added a layer to it every year.”

Tipp top. Paul Hughes bursts through a two-man Tipperary tackle

Paul Hughes was one of the trio – Jamie Clarke and Brendan Donaghy are the others – who played in Castlebar who weren’t part of last season’s success.

Having soldiered on through some fairly forgettable seasons since 2014, outside life caught up on the Crossmaglen clubman in 2020 and he stepped away to concentrate on family, work and club commitments.

He remembers the atmosphere and intensity of that hammer-and-tongs contest at McHale Park well.

“Mayo were going well at that time,” he recalls.

“They had got to a couple of All-Ireland finals and they were a powerhouse back then and we weren’t the team that Armagh are now, we were up-and-coming at the time. We had lost a replay to Cavan in UIster (semi-final) that year and we were disappointed not to get further.

“So going down to Castlebar, everybody knew it would be a tough game but I remember it was a great atmosphere. It was one of them days when it feels like a real, big Championship game and the place was packed.

“We went there knowing that, on the day, we could cause any team in Ireland problems.

“Looking back, it was a game we let slip. We had the lead in the second half and then Kevin McLoughlin came on and got a goal for them and they kept one or two points ahead of us and we couldn’t close the gap coming down the stretch.

“I think it’s one we let slip and if we could have got past them you wouldn’t have known what could have happened. But it was a good game to play in, the atmosphere was brilliant and when you look back it wasn’t an enjoyable outcome but it was an enjoyable game to play in.

“It was very end-to-end and played the right way.”

Colm Boyle under pressure from Jarly Og Burns and Jamie Clarke in the thriller at Castlebar

McLoughlin’s goal had sent Mayo into a five-point lead and although Campbell hit three superb points in a row James Horan’s team survived by the skin of their teeth.

Armagh, who hit the woodwork twice through Rory Grugan and Jamie Clarke, stored the disappointment they felt in their locker. They went away determined to come back stronger.

“Niall Grimley (who had kicked a monster score earlier in the game) had a chance at the end to level it but there was a wee bit of confusion at the time,” Hughes explained.

“Niall thought there was more time left than there was. He thought there’d be another kick-out after he hit that shot (a long-range free-kick) but the ref blew it up after it went wide. That was it.

“We had the momentum in the last five minutes… It was a pity and that was our season over so your immediate reaction is: ‘Right… that’s it…all over’.

“You’re very deflated and the mood wasn’t great in the changing room but then, when time goes on, you reflect and realise we were going in the right direction.

“Mayo were a very good team and you could see that we were starting to build into what we see in the Armagh team now as All-Ireland champions and competing for the big prizes year-in, year-out for the next few years hopefully.”

An unexpected bonus was that Kerry icon Kieran Donaghy had been covering the game as a pundit for Sky Sports and happened to be staying in the same hotel as the Armagh team. Call it coincidence, call it fate, Donaghy and Kieran McGeeney got talking and the following season ‘Star’ was part of the Orchard county management.

“We stayed down that night and it was nice to go out and have a couple of drinks with the whole team to round off the season,” Hughes recalls.

“Kieran Donaghy came in the following year and I thought he was very good. He brought a freshness to the whole thing, it was a new voice in the changing room.

“We all knew what he had done in the game, he had won multiple All-Irelands so you’re obviously going to listen to what he’s telling you.

“He was a full-forward but it wasn’t even from a forward or an attacking viewpoint, it was just his football knowledge in general. Everything for him is that it’s all about the team, it’s not about one individual so he would be talking about how you help your team-mate defend – he was big on it’s all for the team’.

“He brought a different perspective to it too, coming from Kerry. Everyone looks at Kerry and everything they’ve done in the game and especially me, being from Cross, I love to watch Kerry because they play football the way Cross try to play it – head up, kicking the ball.

“It was great to have him in the Armagh camp and have a chat with him one-to-one and be able to pick his brain about different things. I’m sure he’s having a big impact down there and long may it continue.”

Kieran Donaghy celebrates Armagh's All-Ireland triumph last season (seamus loughran)

Hughes made his inter-county debut in the first game of Armagh’s Division Two campaign in 2014. Kieran McGeeney had just come on board as assistant-manager to Paul Grimley.

Grimley would hand over the reins to ‘Geezer’ at the conclusion of a season that ended at Croke Park where Armagh came within a whisker of beating Donegal and progressing to the All-Ireland semi-finals.

After that near-miss, there wasn’t that much to shout about in the first half of McGeeney’s rein and despite occasional coulda-shoulda heroic defeats, by the end of the 2020 season (the Covid season) Hughes was weighing up his options.

Life was catching up with the 29-year-old who found that he was struggling to give the time required to be a part of the Armagh regime.

He admits that if he’d known then what he knows now – that Armagh would win the Sam Maguire a few seasons later – he’d have hung in there but hindsight is, as they say, a wonderful thing.

After he didn’t feature in the Ulster Championship clashes against Derry or Donegal, he decided to call it a day.

“The commitment was getting a wee bit too much for me,” he says.

“I was just turning 30, I was building a house and getting married so it was just all coming to a head where the time and commitment was just getting too much. Also, I had Crossmaglen in the background so I knew I was going to get a good standard of football with the club.

“All those factors came into the decision and I decided to call it a day. Now, if you’d told me then that in a few years we were going to win an All-Ireland obviously I would have stayed on but, if I’m being 100 per cent honest, I didn’t see us winning an All-Ireland.

“I knew when I was talking to Kieran that the team was going in the right direction. We had just got promoted to Division One and I thought there could be an Ulster title in the team but I didn’t see an All-Ireland there because Dublin and Kerry were going so strong at the time.

“That’s the decision I came to but I was delighted for the boys. I would have played with a lot of the players that won the All-Ireland for years so I was delighted for them to get reward for all the dedication that they put in.

“I didn’t want to put up with the commitment that was needed but those boys kept training, week-in, week-out, five-six nights a week and I was delighted to see them win the Sam Maguire last year.”