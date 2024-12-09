How the Kilcoo players rated against Errigal Ciaran in Ulster Championship final

Miceal Rooney of Kilcoo gets his shot away despite the attention of Aidan McCrory and Ciaran Quinn of Errigal Ciarán at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds during the AIB Ulster Club Senior Football Championship Final

Niall Kane: Accurate and quick with short kickouts. Sent first half free over the black spot, missed a 45 in the second. Couldn’t do anything about the early goal. 6.5

Niall Branagan: Typically uncompromising defending against Ruairi Canavan. Plays on the edge at times but he kept the Tyrone star scoreless and used the ball efficiently. 7

Ryan McEvoy: Covered his area as a good full-back should but he was caught in no-man’s land as the Canavans cut through in the build-up for the goal. Picked up Odhran Robinson and kept the Errigal forward scoreless. 6.5

Callum Rogers: Kept Peter Harte very quiet although the experienced All-Ireland winner did get a point. Push in McCartan’s back allowed Errigal to score their late equaliser. 6

Miceal Rooney: Got forward for two excellent first half points and kept an eye on Thomas Canavan who managed three frees but nothing from play. 7

Darryl Branagan: If you’d asked the Errigal bench to pick a Kilcoo player to get sent off they’d have chosen ‘Dabs’. He obliged and no-one will need to remind him of his folly. First half point and involved in several more scores. Kilcoo couldn’t do without him and his absence allowed McCartan to flourish late in the game. 5

Eugene Branagan: Pushed forward at every opportunity. Full of running and he knows when to shoot, when to pass. Points in either half but shot wide at the death. 7,5

Eugene Branagan scored points in both halves for Kilcoo. PICTURE: Oliver McVeigh

Aaron Morgan: Dropped into sweeper’s role when Errigal built from the back and helped to crowd-out the dangerous Canavans and Harte. 6

Ryan Johnston: Combined well with Darryl Branagan at times but the experienced Down star was embroiled in the battle with the physical Errigal midfield and couldn’t force his way into the game. 5.5

Jack Devlin: Did brilliantly to hold on to possession and feed Shealan Johnston under pressure. Made way for Conor Laverty. 6

Anthony Morgan: Good hands and quick feet over the ground. Superb score in the second half when his club needed it. 6

Shealan Johnston: Dropped one shot into goalkeeper’s hands and hit a wide too. Shipped a couple of big hits in the second half as he attacked. Kept quiet by Tiarnan Colhoun. 5.5

Ceilum Doherty: Handed a man-marking role on Errigal talisman Darragh Canavan. Restricted him to a point although the Errigal skipper was involved in a few other scores. 6.5

Jerome Johnston: Didn’t have a shot in the final. Worked hard and tracked Joe Oguz back in the build-up to the goal but lost him as the Errigal midfielder ghosted to the back post. 5.5

Paul Devlin: One shot wide in first half but he nailed a free and added another. Brilliant second half score raised Kilcoo hopes that it was their day. It wasn’t. 6.5

Subs:

Conor Laverty: Brought on for closing chances. Might have had a shot in closing stages but opted to pass. 5

Christopher Rooney: Not on long enough to be rated.