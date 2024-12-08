How the Errigal players rated en route to Ulster triumph

Errigal Ciaran players celebrates with the Seamus McFerran cup after the Ulster Club Senior championship Final at Athletic Grounds Armagh. Picture Oliver McVeigh

Darragh McAnenly: Tried to target Oguz from kick-outs, with some success, despite one wayward kick-out. Always confident in gathering and using the ball, including when pushing out. 6.5

Cormac Quinn: Up against Ryan Johnston at first and kept him fairly quiet, while he also curtailed the influence of other Kilcoo forwards when they came under his radar in the closing quarter. 6.5

Aidan McCrory: Detailed to follow Jerome Johnston and stuck well to his man, even when going out around midfield. Let McEvoy past him too easily late on but showed all his experience in a calm and composed display. 6.5

Ciaran Quinn: A strong first half, despite an early ‘tick’, and even assisted Darragh Canavan’s point. Continued to impress, including scoring a point, before being replaced shortly after getting booked. 7

Peter Og McCartan (right) celebrates his winning score for Errigal Ciaran against Kilcoo in the Ulster Club SFC final. Pic: Oliver McVeigh

Peter Og McCartan: Had a quiet first half and Eugene Branagan did some damage but made a massive impact in the second half, especially late on. Scored two of the last three Errigal points, including the winner, and his run forced the free converted in between. 8

Niall Kelly: Carried the ball forward well on occasions as well as marshalling his defence superbly, never giving Kilcoo a real sight of goal. Stepped up, and forward, again late on when needed. 6.5

Tiarnan Colhoun: Marking Shealan Johnston, did well, and thought he’d netted a second goal but ‘square ball’ was called. A pacy presence on the right flank. 6.5

Ben McDonnell: One powerful run forward ended with his shot blocked but he was all-action all game, including making an important defensive action late on to deny Kilcoo – and also sent McCartan on a forward run. 7

Joe Oguz: Strong start, taking a midfield mark and pushing up to palm in the goal. Won a few kick-outs before Kilcoo began swamping him. Kept going despite an ankle knock. 7.5

Tommy Canavan: Drifted across the half-forward line linking play and also did his bit for the defensive effort by dropping back. Converted a couple of frees in the first half and another to level late on. 6.5

Peter Harte: Very quiet first half, apart from winning one free in attack – mostly operated back in defence. Pushed forward effectively against the 14 men though, scoring a point, and providing late impetus. 6.5

Ciaran McGinley: Didn’t do enough to track Miceal Rooney, who got two scores, but the 37-year-old never stopped working. Harshly booked but always willing to show for his team and battle for possession. 6

Darragh and Ruairi Canavan of Errigal Ciaran celebrates after the Ulster Club Senior championship Final at Athletic Grounds Armagh. Picture Oliver McVeigh

Ruairi Canavan: Involved in the only goal but struggled to escape the attentions of Niall Branagan. Struck off the ball (although that could be described differently) early in second half but still required close watching. 6

Darragh Canavan: Set up the goal superbly for Oguz and continued to draw defenders to him. Got his side’s first point from play and won a few frees despite Kilcoo marking him so tightly. Back in defence briefly late on but moved up to help his side carve out the winning score. 6.5

Odhran Robinson: Right up against Kilcoo full-back Ryan McEvoy at times but also worked back deep into his own half, offering height around the middle. Struck by Daryl Branagan in red card incident. 6

Substitutes:

Mark Kavanagh: Came on for Ciaran Quinn and surprisingly operated in defence – but made a great tackle and impressed with his defensive diligence. 6.5

Padraig McGirr: Replaced Robinson after his booking, operating around midfield, and provided pass for the winning score. 6

Ronan McCrory: Not on long enough to be rated.