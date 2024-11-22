Greg Blaney among those aiming to upset the Magherafelt apple cart at St Paul’s tournament

Burren proved too strong for St Brigid's at the St Paul's Minor Club football tournament back in 2022.

St Paul’s Ulster Minor Tournament quarter-final

Magherafelt v St Brigid’s

(SATURDAY, Coláiste Feirste, 5pm)

In many ways, this is St Brigid’s second bite of the cherry.

Two years ago, they were unfortunate. Full-back Sonny Doyle was ruled out with injury. Burren were ruthless.

And in minor football, that often means curtains. Most only get one shot at the St Paul’s tournament, and even those select few could count themselves fortunate.

For that reason, manager Shane Quinn says they “are up for the battle”:

“We’re not here to make up the numbers.”

That said, he is wary of the challenge Magherafelt possess, back in Belfast after a stunning match against eventual champions Four Masters ended in a dizzying defeat.

Cahair Spiers and Conall Higgins are among a multitude of big names, with the Derry underage scene militant in how they are marching on relentlessly to All-Ireland titles:

“Obviously Magherafelt were one of the favourites last year, and they probably are again this year.

“We’re very much aware of the challenge, we know we need a performance, but if we perform we can compete.

“We were very disappointed with how we fared two years ago (against Burren) but it’s a new competition.

“We just want to focus on our own game, and give it a right good lash.”

Greg Blaney

The run to championship success started on “a wild day” against Dunloy. It wasn’t pretty, but no run to glory is without imperfection.

A late goal was crucial, with a win to follow over Aghagallon. Up next was revenge, a win over St Paul’s, county champions of 2023 and the Saffrons representatives at what Quinn describes as “a fantastic tournament”, crediting the organisers in the 41st edition of the Ulster Minor competition.

In his corner too is Down legend Greg Blaney, but it’s been far from a last minute, big tournament call-up for some sort of motivational speech.

Blaney and Quinn have been a team for a while:

“Greg is my brother in law. He’s living up in Belfast and we’ve been coaching these lads together since they were U-6.

“Someone sent me a photo last week of some of the lads winning the Raffo Cup when they were 10 or 11, and there’s still 14 of those lads left (playing for St Brigid’s).”

This group are tight-knit. Especially when you throw into the mix that vice-captain Dara Quinn is being managed by his father and his uncle through marriage.

In fact, that has been the case for quite a while. These lads know each other like nothing else.

And on Saturday, those relationships will be strained in the heat of battle in a wintery Coláiste Feirste.

A second bite of the cherry. And with it, a brand new opportunity.