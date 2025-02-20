Green shoots the name of the game as Down native Steven Poacher puts some shape on youth Leitrim

NOT many coaches in the country would have touched the Leitrim senior football manager’s post with a 40-foot barge pole after former Cavan boss Mickey Graham defected to Galway just two months after accepting the job.

Inter-county management wasn’t on Steven Poacher’s radar either. Several years ago, he was invited down to Leitrim’s Centre of Excellence in Annaduff to lead a couple of workshops and was struck by the passion he encountered among GAA folk there.

So, when contact was made with him about filling the vacancy, he agreed to meet a couple of county officials in Monaghan.

A week later, Leitrim had a new manager.

“Obviously there are not a lot of opportunities to manage at senior inter-county level,” Poacher said.

“When Mickey Graham stepped away, I got a phone call asking if I’d be interested.

“I enjoy working with young players, I enjoy developing them. Traits in any good coach are trying to make the players in your care better players and better people and that’s something we’re trying to do in Leitrim.

“I’ve spent 23 years teaching and people say: ‘Why do you want to teach?’ Without sounding cheesy or corny, it’s a vocation, I enjoy working with young people and making small differences to people’s lives.

“I’ve been on a lot of journeys through football whether it was with Carlow, Roscommon or Fermanagh, they’ve all been enjoyable journeys and you’re leaving your imprint on young people’s lives and hopefully for the better.

“And this is no different. There’s no doubt it’s a challenge. I probably didn’t realise how steep a challenge it was going to be. The new rules have made it slightly more difficult for us coming in as well.”

The first thing on Poacher’s to-do list was assembling a backroom team. Donegal’s highly regarded Anthony McGrath was recruited as performance coach.

Former Fermanagh midfielder Ryan Jones has been coaching Leitrim’s U20s in recent seasons and has a good handle on the club scene too.

Goalkeeping coach Patrick Morrison was also persuaded to take the plunge with Poacher in Connacht.

Poacher coached Daniel St Ledger in Carlow and got him involved in his backroom team too.

Strength and Conditioning coach and Mayo native Darragh Finn is doing a “remarkable job”, according to Poacher, especially with so many young players being exposed to senior inter-county football for the first time.

Compounding Leitrim’s predicament, though, was being “six to eight weeks” behind the rest of the country because of the managerial fiasco involving Graham’s shock exit and Poacher’s late start in trying to assemble a panel.

Donal Wrynn and Alan Flynn - “two pivotal, central players” - announced their retirements after helping the county win promotion out of Division Four last season.

Ryan O’Rourke, Conor Reynolds and Jack Gilheaney have long-term injuries, while goalkeeper Nevin O’Donnell transferred to Cavan.

Leitrim had three 18-year-olds and two 19-year-olds on the field against Kildare last weekend, which illustrates Poacher’s unenviable starting point.

Despite the squad’s inexperience and losing their first three NFL Division Three games – to Clare, Laois and Kildare - the Newry man’s passion for the role remains undimmed.

“When we came in, some players were going travelling, some players had already made up their mind to retire, some guys had chronic injuries, and then you had players that didn’t think it was for them, and we didn’t feel it was for them…

“What we have now is a group of lads who are working very hard, but we’re probably behind by six to eight weeks than where we’d like to be even from a running perspective. Throw in the new rules as well and we’ve probably one of the youngest squads in Ireland.

“But it’s actually been very enjoyable, the morale in the squad is good too despite the defeats. We’ve got a lot of very passionate football people in Leitrim and a strong support network.

“We came in very late and in extreme circumstances, but we’ve got a really good management team – and I think the players know that as well.”

Poacher’s coaching reputation rose considerably during his time working alongside Turlough O’Brien in Carlow and knows just how difficult the road ahead is for Leitrim with such a young group of players.

But, in S&C coach Darragh Finn, Poacher says Leitrim are in good hands.

They suffered a 13-point loss to Clare in their Division Three opener before losing to Laois (3-20 to 0-6) and Kildare (1-27 to 0-7). They travel to Corrigan Park on Saturday to face Antrim.

For Poacher, success is “small green shoots and little elements of progress”.

“After the Kildare game last weekend, I said to the lads I’ve greater respect for them – more than I ever had. I had huge respect for them anyway because they are the boys putting themselves in the arena and they’ll go to Belfast on Saturday with the Leitrim jersey on and they’ll give their heart and soul to it.

“It’s not where we’re going to be in three weeks – it’s where we’re going to be in three years. If we can keep this group together, because one of the biggest challenges in the smaller counties is keeping the same group together, and that’s what we’re trying to do.

“I worked with Diarmuid Murtagh and a lot of the Roscommon lads four or five years ago. Diarmuid has been around 10 years, Donie Smyth’s been around 10 years – Paddy McBride must be playing around the same time for Antrim.

“Marc Jordan has been around, whereas we are playing lads that haven’t played 10 games at inter-county level. We’ve had 14 senior debuts this year already.

“We’ve a lot of lads that have never been exposed to anything other than club training. Even the training is new to them. We’ve 13 injuries at the minute and a lot of that is down to simply a higher level of training and training load. But that will change, and their bodies will adapt.”

For Poacher and his young guns, all roads lead to Belfast on Saturday for their latest learning curve.