Gráinne McElwain: Respect for referees a positive impact of new playing rules

Experienced referee David Gough: "The big difference I am seeing is around the pitch, in that when you make a decision, there’s not the questioning that used to happen..." PICTURE BY SEAMUS LOUGHRAN

Culture has been at the core of the television programme Réiteoir that I presented recently for RTÉ and will be broadcast on BBC on March 2 at 10pm.

It followed three football referees - intercounty referee David Gough, Siobhán Coyle from Donegal who is a GAA and LGFA referee and Eoghan Ó Muircheartaigh from Kerry who has recently started on this career path.

It was an important documentary to me as normally when we speak of the culture of the GAA, we rightly look at how well the GAA does in community and how our values of respect and connection consistently shine through.

However, there has always been a different culture towards referees.

Lack of respect and decency, huge amounts of dissent and the belief by players, managers and fans that it is okay to verbally abuse the referee and, for some, to physically abuse them.

It is a culture that is not tolerated anywhere else in society so why have we tolerated it for so long in our interactions with referees?

It has been tolerated because no-one does anything about it - quite the opposite.

If a player is sent off, instead of county boards accepting the ruling, most do everything in their power to get the player back playing the following weekend.

That has been soul-destroying for referees.

I am a huge fan of the new rule enhancements brought in by the FRC and in particular with how we deal with dissent. There is no ambiguity.

The ball is moved up 50m for anyone speaking out of turn and for managers and those on the sidelines, a yellow card will be brandished by the referee and a 13m free awarded to the opposition.

Both of these incidents will allow the other team a score and as a result, players and managers have copped on to the Irish proverb Is binn béal ina thost -Silence is golden.

“The big difference I am seeing is around the pitch, in that when you make a decision, there’s not the questioning that used to happen around the why, what are you doing, slowing the game down when we would have to answer,” said David Gough when we spoke about the differences the new rule enhancements are making for referees.

“We only have to explain our decision to the captain if he comes to us, so there is an awful lot more silence. It allows us then to make more informed decisions because our train of thought is not being interrupted.

“Players are not slowing down the game as soon as a foul is committed or the referee blows for a foul. That’s it. They get up, they move on.

“It has also stopped an awful lot of the messing around handing the ball back or delaying the free in that as soon as the free is given, the ball goes.

“The solo and go moves it on and people can’t delay handing back the ball so the free is taken quickly”

Players are learning but David did speak through his linesman during the Galway-Derry game at the weekend to tell one of the Galway management team that he would not tolerate the type of questioning he was being subjected to.

If it continued the person in question would get a yellow card and a 13m free would be awarded to the opposition so he stopped giving out.

David has been critical of the language used in defining the new rule enhancements but is hugely supportive of the new rules and the effect they are having on the game.

There is still no rulebook but there is a promise that there will be one before the start of the championship.

“There are incorrect versions of the rulebook floating around the country and people have downloaded the incorrect one,” he said.

The challenge here is that county boards, managers, players, referees and the GAA have not been on the same page - literally - and this has led to confusion.

Currently all referees are using the downloadable version of the rules that you can find on the GAA website.

“The whole discussion around the 20-second time limit for kick outs happened at an inter-county referees meeting where not every inter-county referee was present,” Gough said.

“No message was sent out to the referees about whether it was to be implemented or not because I wasn’t at it as I was doing my fitness test at the same time.”

He found out about the new change in the dressing room after his fitness test.

Communication is to blame here and there were incidents of 13m frees being awarded against goalkeepers for not adhering to the 20-second rule.

It is, however, a learning curve for all and you would expect these anomalies to be ironed out for the weekends to come.

The FRC have also collated a wide range of statistics from the first two rounds of the National Football League and they will be presenting their findings in a report to Congress this weekend before widely circulating it to the public.

One of their initial findings though is that there is a decrease in the number of red, yellow and black cards distributed this year in the opening rounds compared to this time last year.

It is heartening to see a change in behaviour towards referees on the pitch.

Early days but that zero tolerance of acceptance of verbal and physical abuse on the pitch is working. Long may that continue.