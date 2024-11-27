Gráinne McElwain: New football rules give us the opportunity to build something new and cast off the comforts of the past

Connacht's Jack Carney kicks a two point score from outside the new 40 metre arc, in the first half of the inter-provincial game against Leinster last month Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

“The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new.” This quote is often attributed to the Greek philosopher Socrates, who lived between 470 and 399 and 470 BCE.

However, the quote is not from the ancient philosopher but from a character called Socrates in the book Way of the Peaceful Warrior published by the world-class gymnast Dan Millman in 1980.

Regardless of its origin, it is a great quote and is applicable to this weekend as we find out whether the proposals to change the way Gaelic Football is played are passed at Special Congress in Croke Park.

The quote though, makes no reference to the current status quo and as we all know, leaving our current state or our comfort zone is required to effect change.

For many of us, this is where we reside. Pottering along, doing the same thing day in and day out without thinking.

It’s familiar and secure. It’s a connection to our past and also to nostalgia as we can trick ourselves at times to believe that what we did, what we saw and where we resided was better than what we have now.

The Football Review Committee (FRC) have been relentless in assessing the traditional game, as well as the current state of football and emphasising the need for change.

They have forensically digested the game and have come up with seven core enhancements that will change the way we see and play Gaelic football.

There are also motions that look at Game Officiating and Game Administration.

A decision now lies with Congress as to whether these new rules will come into effect on a temporary basis for next year’s Allianz League and the subsequent Championship.

At the end of the 2025 season, the FRC will present a final report with proposals and they will be considered for ratification to come into effect as a permanent rule change in 2026.

Referee Barry Tiernan signals for a two point score during last month's interprovincial series at Croke Park, where the GAA put its new rules for Gaelic football into play. (Piaras Ó Mídheach / SPORTSFILE/SPORTSFILE)

I think the committee has done a great job in communicating what they are trying to do for the game.

To pass, a 60 per cent majority is needed and motions that have previously failed to get over the line at Congress, have often fallen at the final hurdle due to lack of understanding of what exactly the delegates are voting for.

This will not be the case this time. A very comprehensive Interim Report was published - over 200 pages long - explaining and outlining what they are trying to do.

The use of the media has been widely trialled, explaining and showing, through interviews, videos and graphics what these new rules will look like.

Indeed the public has seen them in action at the recent interprovincial games, so we are all aware of them.

All members of the FRC have made themselves available to speak to the media about the rules and transparency has been key from the outset.

There has been very little dissent publicly from managers and players about the new rules and indeed there appears to be an appetite for them.

One of the concerns about them is for referees at club level, as officiating in club games will prove difficult compared to inter-county level.

Monaghan referee Martin McNally spoke positively about the rules before he took charge of one of the Interprovincial games and while David Gough was critical about the rules, I think it was more from a language point of view and how the motions read on paper rather than not agreeing with what the FRC and the GAA are trying to achieve.

Monaghan referee Martin McNally spoke positively about the rules before he took charge of the Interprovincial game between Leinster and Connacht (Piaras Ó Mídheach / SPORTSFILE)

For the first time in a long time, there is an excitement about football because there is a new unpredictability about it.

The 3v3 structure will lead to better spectacles and also, you hope, a more positive approach as to how can we get the best players on the ball.

For forwards like Damien Comer, David Clifford, Con O’Callaghan and the newly returned Michael Murphy, the idea of quick ball into them, rather than endless tracking up and down the field, will appeal.

The most skilful players, in forwards or defence, will make a difference, something that we haven’t always seen recently with mass defences.

At the recent Coaching Conference of the GAA, Ladies’ Football and Camógie Association, which I had the pleasure of being MC at, the FRC explained the proposals they were putting forward but also why they were doing this.

Over 750 coaches from around the world were present and it is they who will be enacting these new rules, if passed.

Coaching courses to help coaches navigate these new rules will be something the GAA will look at in the new year, depending on how all goes this weekend.

There were lots of positive affirmations from coaches about seeing these new rules being implemented but the message from Jim Gavin and the FRC was clear. Each person in the room needs to mandate their club and county to vote for these rules if that is what they want.

It’s time to stop pottering along and remaining in the status quo. The time to effect change is now.