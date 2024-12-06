Gareth McKinless hoping to end rollercoaster of a year on a high

Gareth McKinless has been cleared to play in this weekend's Ulster Club IFC final for Ballinderry

Gareth McKinless is probably at a stage of his career where he knows he may not have seen it all, but he has seen enough so that little in this world of sport could ever shock him.

He could attribute much of that wisdom to 2024. As a Ballinderry and Derry man, this has not been a year short of drama.

The Shamrocks face an Ulster Club IHC final against Arva from Cavan at Healy Park tomorrow, but their preparations have been hindered by a question mark over the involvement of McKinless, their captain and driving force.

He was only cleared to take part on Tuesday afternoon, having been sent off for two yellow card offences in the Derry IFC final replay victory over Faughanvale, and then suspended for two games for his protests about the decision.

Ballinderry's Gareth McKinless against Mark Creane of Faughanvale in the Derry Intermediate Football Championship Final replay Picture: Margaret McLaughlin (MARGARET MCLAUGHLIN PHOTOGRAPHY )

The centre-back – an All-Star in 2023 – has played a part in the run to the Ulster final following an appeal to the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA), who decided earlier this week to overturn the ban.

It’s been a tough two-three weeks or more.

“Moreso on the coaching aspect of things with Jarlath and Davey being a bit up in the air about me maybe not playing and having to switch things about and devise plans for teams with me in the team or maybe not in it.

“It has been hard that way but in my own self I tend to deal with those things kind of well. I just block it out and try and keep laser focus.”

But amidst all the commotion of a red card and a suspensions postponed, Gareth McKinless will, by all accounts, play on Saturday.

And that is music to Ballinderry ears. There’s pride in his voice as he confirms he still resides just 500 yards from the pitch.

It’s a proud club generally, with an All-Ireland senior title in 2002 the obvious pinnacle, but in there are 13 Derry titles too.

This Ulster IFC is simply for winning for a club of this standing:

“My father was the last winning manager – he took us in 2011, 2012 and 2013 and he was involved in the two previous wins in 2006 and 2008.

“We won Ulster in 2013 and I give my da a bit of a hard time but Crossmaglen were always a bogey team for us – it was a Cross team filled with Allstars and fantastic players.

Conleith Gilligan in action for Ballinderry against Kilcoo in 2013. He won an All-Ireland title as Armagh coach this year.

“We could potentially have had an All-Ireland in 2013 but we fell short against St Vincent’s and that was one, in hindsight, that we let slip.

“His father Jim was heavily involved in the club as well so it has transcended down through the generations but, as the man said: ‘If you weren’t at it, what else would you be at?’.”

Hindsight is important for that 2013 defeat, with McKinless just a boy of 17 at the time. Even still, the talent was obvious, and the following year he was on the Derry panel.

Taking everything in your stride, you’d nearly wonder what all the fuss is about:

“I was starting and very lucky to start on these teams because they were filled with brilliant players.

“I probably thought what every young lads thinks: That this happens every year.

“That quickly came to a close the following year when we got beat in the Derry final. It’s been a long way to get back to where we are now but we’re starting to do things the right way again.”

‘Starting to’ is evidence enough that this side is not done. McKinless is hungry. Particularly as suspensions and injury have tortured him in a season that could have been deemed difficult even if fully fit:

“It’s the same as anything – you set out on the season with particular goals, personal goals and team goals and sometimes you don’t achieve them.

“There are reasons for that but that’s for sitting down and trying to reflect and getting feedback and ultimately trying to rectify them.

“Personally I picked up a few injuries and I was injury-plagued this year whether it was hamstrings, I broke my hand, I broke my nose...

“It took a while to get into the swing of things but I’ll hopefully be ready to rock for the new season.”

Waiting for him in Derry camp will be Paddy Tally, with whom he worked with as far back as 2014. The two conversed at the Allstar awards night, with McKinless excited by the prospect of working with Tally when the time comes:

“I know a lot about him and what he brings to the table in his expertise and the learnings he has from the journey he’s been on over the last 10 years.

“He’s been involved with a team that we couldn’t get the better of over the last two years so I’m sure he’ll be bringing a lot to the table that will hopefully bring us to where we want to go.

Paddy Tally on the sidelines for Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile (Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE/SPORTSFILE)

“I ran into him at the Allstar night and had a good chat to him. What he did with Kerry was fantastic and we’re hoping he’ll bring something similar to ourselves”.

The 2023 Allstar admits the decision to scrap the pre-season competitions next year amidst new rules is “probably bad timing”, but that’s far from the forefront of his mind right now.

For now it’s all about Saturday and it’s all about Arva, with McKinless keen to stress it’s a task the favourites aren’t taking lightly:

“Them getting over that (Magheracloone in the semi-final) is an unbelievable achievement for them and it coincides with where they’re at as a club winning an All-Ireland last year.

“Regardless of the grade, it’s an All-Ireland win and it’s an unbelievable achievement for them and credit to where they’re at as a club and a senior team.

“They’ll be gunning to win an intermediate Ulster as will we and hopefully we can come out on top.”

Now cleared to play, there’s no doubting Ballinderry’s county star will be right in the thick of it in Omagh.

He doesn’t know any other way, and now his Shamrocks have the Patrick McCully Cup within their ever-ambitious wingspan.