Galway’s Paul Conroy named GAA/GPA Football Player of the Year as Armagh’s Oisin Conaty receives Young Player of the Year award

Armagh's Ciarán Mackin and Galway's Paul Conroy battle it out in the quarter-final epic. Pic Philip Walsh

GALWAY veteran Paul Conroy has been named as the 2024 GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year, voted for by the GPA membership. Midfielder Conroy saw off competition from fellow county man John Maher as well as Armagh defender Barry McCambridge.

Armagh picked up the most All-Stars, as announced on Thursday, with six first-time winners in total while there was also individual recognition for Oisin Conaty, who was named as the Young Footballer of the Year following a number of superb showings.

On the Hurling front, there were no surprises in terms of the personal gongs with both the Hurler of the Year and Young Hurler of the Year awards going to Shane O’Donnell and Adam Hogan of the All-Ireland champions Clare.

O’Donnell was named in the Team of the Year for the third time after his performances with the Banner this season but scoped the Player of the Year award for the first time, battling off opposition from Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork) and Kyle Hayes (Limerick).

He is Clare’s first Player of the Year since Tony Kelly in 2013, the last time they won the All-Ireland title. Defender Hogan earned the Young Hurler of the Year trophy ahead of Eoin Downey (Cork) and Cathal O’Neill (Limerick).

Conroy becomes the third Galway player to pick up the main prize, following in the footsteps of county legends such as Ja Fallon (1998) and Declan Meehan (2001). The 35-year-old had an outstanding season in the maroon and white.

While Padraig Joyce’s side lost out to Armagh in the All-Ireland final by the minimum of margins, Conroy carried the fight for the Tribesmen throughout the contest and finished the game with 0-3, all from play.

The St James’ clubman made his inter-county debut back in 2008, one year after winning an All-Ireland Minor title. This year, he picked up a sixth provincial crown as Galway completed a three-in-a-row in Connacht.

Conroy, who suffered a double leg break against Kerry in 2019, is the most experienced man in the Galway camp and they remain in the hunt for a first All-Ireland triumph since 2001 having suffered two final defeats in the past three years.

Conaty was one of the standout performers in the All-Ireland series this season and gave a man of the match display in the decider. The Tir na nOg man joins Ronan Clarke (2002) and Aaron Kernan (2005) as Armagh’s only Young Player of the Year winners.

Those two didn’t receive All-Stars in those seasons however, but Conaty was included in the All-Star selection alongside fellow county stars Barry McCambridge, Aidan Forker, Ben Crealey, Rian O’Neill and Conor Turbitt.

The pacy wing forward gave up a promising soccer career with Portadown FC to throw his lot in with Kieran McGeeney’s crew and his decision was fully justified as he helped Armagh become All-Ireland champions, ending a 22-year wait.

Conaty made his inter-county debut last year but made a real breakthrough in 2024, starting in all of Armagh’s league and championship games, kicking 0-31 in total, including 0-3 in the All-Ireland final.