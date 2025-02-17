Galway v Donegal: Match details, throw-in time and how to watch as the Division One top two go head-to-head in Salthill for pole position

Donegal's Patrick McBrearty roars with delight as the points go over against Armagh during the NFL Div 1 match played at Ballybofey on Sunday 16th February 2025. PICTURE BY MARGARET MCLAUGHLIN

MICHAEL Murphy and Jim McGuinness have found that winning combination yet again after 11 years apart, with the 2012 All-Ireland-winning manager and captain back where they belong.

McGuinness may not have needed the talismanic forward to return to the gold and green but by god did it help. In his first 20 minutes back on the pitch, the Glenswilly forward scored three points, a spark that ignited the crowd and the straw that broke Armagh captain Aidan Forker’s nerve and the Maghery man was sent off.

Read more:

It’s now from one All-Ireland finalist, to the next for Tír Chonnaill as the reigning Division Two and Ulster SFC champions face last year’s losing finalists Galway, who dumped them out of last year’s All-Ireland series in the semi-final.

It may be too early yet to call it a crunch match, however, it’s more than old scores at stake at Pearse Stadium in Salthill this weekend. Donegal overtook Galway at the summit of Division One of the Allianz Football League after the Tribesmen left a point behind in Celtic Park against a resurgent Derry.

When and where is the Galway v Donegal NFL Division One fixture?

Galway take on Donegal at Pearse Stadium in Salthill, Galway in the fourth round of Division One of the Allianz National Football League on Sunday, February 23.

Throw-in is scheduled for 3.45pm.

Where can I watch Galway v Donegal?

Irish-language broadcaster TG4 will be providing coverage of the Galway v Donegal fixture this weekend.