Gaels of Belleek and Enniskillen clash for Fermanagh supremacy

The Saw Doctors greatest anthem of the dispossessed was made for this Erne Gaels team as they try to upset the formbook against Enniskillen Gaels in Brewster Park tomorrow in the re-scheduled Fermanagh decider.

This is their third county final on the trot and they have lost the last two – to Enniskillen Gaels and Derrygonnelly. They also lost to the Harps in 2016 and many of this ageing squad will be facing into a fourth county final.

So a Belleek win would spark a tsunami of Cinderella cliches and prove a great day for all romantics, especially as they have not won a county title since 1981, when the late, great Gerry Gallagher inspired them to victory against Belcoo.

But romance or nostalgia don’t win county titles, and they are facing a formidable foe in favourites Enniskillen Gaels, who appear to have most of the trump cards.

However, in an era when bench strength is key, there are at least two major figures who could play a key role.

Enniskillen Gaels midfield star Brandon Horan has been out with a hamstring injury and was not risked against Ederney, but he has had three weeks to recover. If fit, the county star could be a huge figure.

He and Eoin Beacom provide serious physique around midfield, while feisty veteran Richie O’Callaghan is also a key man.

But Enniskillen’s biggest threat from comes from county trio Conor McShea, Conor Love and Callum Jones, with the mercurial John Reihill also a gifted performer.

Like Enniskillen, Erne Gaels also have a few aces on the bench, most notably Aogan Kelm and Seamie Ryder.

Like Horan, the flying Kelm has been troubled by a hamstring injury and did not start against Derrygonnelly in the county semi-final. But he certainly made an impact when introduced.

Kelm and older brother Ultan are huge figures for Declan Bonner’s side, who also have fine forwards of the calibre of Shane Rooney, Dan McCann and ex-county panellist Tommy McCaffrey.

So, with both sides having such scoring power up front, a lot will depend on the quality of ball going into the respective forward lines.

Both sides also have their perceived weaknesses, notably in the full-back lines.

It has the makings of a real cracker, and if Enniskillen were to get an early goal things could be ominous for the underdogs.

However, if Belleek can hold the Gaels to a point or two in the last 10 minutes, then the vastly experienced Seamie Ryder might just help his club.

