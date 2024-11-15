Four Masters and Roger Casements prepare to contest their McGirr quarter-final, with both having plenty of weapons at their disposal

The two captains Odhran Doherty of Roger Casement's, Portglenone, (left) and Tomas Carr of Four Masters ahead of their Ulster Club U16 championship quarter-final

The second quarter-final in the Paul McGirr Ulster U16 Club Championship in association with MFC Sports takes place at 4pm in Gardrum Park Dromore this Sunday and promises to be an intriguing encounter between Antrim champions Rogers Casement’s Portglenone and Donegal’s Four Masters.

The Four Masters club are currently riding on the crest of a wave sweeping all before them in Donegal underage football having won both the U16 and U18 championships coming on the trail of last year’s U18 team who are the current holders of the Ulster U18 title won in fine style at St Pauls last year.

Led by the inspirational Tomas Carr from midfield the Donegal town lads will be looking to emulate their club mates as they seek to win the Ulster crown, Carr forms a formidable midfield partnership with Thomas Healy and they will be hoping to provide an attacking platform for a forward line featuring the impressive Thomas Lenehan, Finn Gillespie and Gethin Mosby among others.

Ethan McCrea and Conal Flannery form the spine of a very tight back line which has rarely been penetrated this year to date conceding just 0-4 in the county final against Dungloe.

Four Masters manager Emmett Gallagher commented on the importance of Ulster football at this level: ‘’We are delighted and honoured to be part of the Paul McGirr tournament for 2024.

“Underage football is about development and gaining experience.

“Our players are relishing the opportunity of playing against the best players and club teams of their age in Ulster.

“We know we face a tough challenge in the quarter-final from Roger Casements.

“They are a club with a proud tradition and have had a great year to date winning the Antrim U16 Championship and their Senior team getting to a county final.

“We look forward to what should be a close and competitive game.”

Roger Casements are hoping that this crop of players can crown what has been a fine year for the Portglenone club, a year that has seen them making huge progress across all levels and marking them out as the possible heir to Cargin’s throne.

Having had a huge victory over St. Paul’s in the Antrim semi-final, the black and amber boys emerged 3 point victors in an epic encounter with a highly fancied St. Brigid’s side in their county final.

Despite trailing by 3 points and being reduced to 13 men early in the second half the South West Antrim lads dug deep into their reserves to secure a very warranted and historic first U16 county title.

The flame-haired Odhran Doherty who produced a scintillating display in that final will be the man the Donegal boys will have to stop, Conall Morgan and Christy Doherty lead their defence while Tom Convery, Conor McKeever and Conor Burns will be tasked with the job of keeping the scoreboard ticking against a mean Four Masters rearguard.

Roger Casements' manager Owen Doherty is really looking forward to the occasion on Sunday

“Roger Casements are thrilled to participate in the prestigious Paul McGirr Tournament following our first-ever 16 Antrim Championship,” said Doherty.

“Competing in this renowned tournament is an exciting opportunity for our players to continue to develop their skills against the top teams in Ulster.

“We look forward to the opportunity to represent Antrim in Ulster against the formidable Four Masters Donegal on November 17.”

An enticing encounter is expected and it would prove very difficult to predict a winner between the two sides, Four Masters’ ability to nullify Doherty in midfield could well be the deciding factor.