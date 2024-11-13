Four Irish A-stars nominated for AFLW’s All-Australian team

Aishling Moloney of the Cats competes for the ball during the round four AFLW match between Gold Coast Suns and Geelong Cats at People First Stadium, on September 21, 2024, in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

A fab four of Irish women- Aisling McCarthy, Aishling Moloney, Aileen Gilroy, and Áine McDonagh -have been nominated for places in the 2024 AFLW All-Australian team.

All-Australian honours are the equivalent of a GAA All-Star award and from the current squad of 42 players only 21 will make the final cut which will be announced at the end of the season W awards on November 25.

Tipperary star Moloney, who won the Australian Player’s Association (AFLPA’s) Best First Year Player award last year at Geelong, is the only one of the quartet not to feature in the current finals series after the Cats finished outside of the top eight spots on the ladder at the end of the regular season.

Regardless, Moloney has been in stellar form this season as one of the outstanding forwards in AFLW. Her season tally of 21 goals is the joint highest in the competition.

Aisling McCarthy, another Tipperary native, has also been in career best form for the Fremantle Dockers, who have a record five Irish players on their books including former Armagh footballer Amy Mulholland.

The former Western Bulldogs and West Coast Eagles forward has been one of the Dockers most consistent players this year, averaging an impressive 22.3 disposals and 7.9 tackles per game.

The Dockers will travel to South Australia to play the Adelaide Crows on Saturday afternoon with the winner going through to the preliminary finals (final four) next week.

Hawthorn’s Irish duo Aileen Gilroy and Áine McDonagh have been standout performers for the Hawks this season.

Mayo defender Gilroy, who started her AFLW career at North Melbourne, has been an ever present, averaging 13.1 disposals and gaining 343.3 metres per match.

Former Galway ladies footballer McDonagh, who won Hawthorn’s most improved player award last year when she became the club’s leading goalkicker has booted 14 goals this year.

Hawthorn will take on Port Adelaide in the other semi-final on Saturday night.