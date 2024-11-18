Former Derry captain Chrissy McKaigue calls time on inter-county football career

Chrissy McKaigue has called time on his senior inter-county career with Derry.

McKaigue made his championship debut for the Oak Leafers in 2008 against Monaghan as a substitute.

He would go on to play 149 games for his county and become an integral part of the team’s defensive structure.

Having spent 15 years as part of the inter-county set-up, McKaigue leaves the stage with a National League medal and two Ulster championship medals under his belt and an All-Star, awarded to him in 2022.

The defender led Derry back to Division One as captain of the side, an accomplishment he takes tremendous pride in.

Chrissy McKaigue, Gareth McKinless and Ciaran McFaul celebrate after Derry's Division Three success in 2021. Picture by Philip Walsh

“Chrissy leaves a legacy etched in determination, leadership, and excellence,” said a spokesperson for Derry GAA.

“Throughout his career, Chrissy was more than just a player. His leadership both on and off the pitch guided Derry through some of its most defining moments in recent years, reestablishing the county as a force to be reckoned with in Gaelic football.

McKaigue lost two years with Derry when he was signed as an international rookie by the AFL side the Sydney Swans.

He tried his hand at professional Aussie Rules before returning home to his beloved Slaughtneil and Derry.

“Chrissy embodied what it means to play for your county—with pride, loyalty, and unwavering belief,“ said the Derry spokesperson.

Derry captain Chrissy McKaigue leads out the team before taking on Clare during the All Ireland quarter-final match at Croke Park on Saturday, June 25 2022.

Picture: Margaret McLaughlin.

“While his chapter as a player closes, there is no doubt that Chrissy McKaigue’s impact on Gaelic games in Derry is far from over.”

McKaigue is currently the academy GAA lead for his former school St Patrick’s, Maghera.

“His leadership, vision, and dedication ensure he will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the sport in the county, inspiring generations to come.”

A talented dual player, McKaigue has won 16 Derry titles (11 in hurling and six in football) with his club Robert Emmett’s, for whom he will still tog out.

At Ulster level, he has thus far won seven provincial club titles, four in hurling and three in football, and helped Slaughtneill to two All-Ireland finals, losing on both occasions.

Slaughtneil captain Chrissy McKaigue leaves the field after Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kilkenny champions Ballyhale Shamrocks. Picture by Seamus Loughran

In 2020 he became the first player to win AIB Club All-Stars in both hurling and football.

The statement from Derry GAA signed off with “Thank you, Chrissy, for your remarkable service to Derry football.

“You retire as a Derry great, and your influence will continue to shine brightly in the years ahead.”