Form of Michael Metzger could see Magheracloone home against Arva

Cavan's Jonny McCabe of Arva (right) battles against Jason McLoughlin in action during the 2023 championship. (Picture: Adrian Donohoe)

Cavan's Jonny McCabe of Arva (right) battles against Jason McLoughlin in action during the 2023 junior championship. (Picture: Adrian Donohoe)

Arva have been scaling the ladder two and three rungs at a time.

On Junior All-Ireland final day in Croke Park, they trailed by three at the interval. The pre-match Kerry confidence was Listowel manifestation it seemed.

Back they stormed, Ciaran Brady finishing with 0-4. Captain fantastic.

If there were an Arva bingo card, ‘Division One in the league’ would surely be on it. Many said they were too good for junior. But any champion in any year in any competition is better than all the rest.

Arva weren’t too good, they were just the best.

Should they beat Magheracloone this weekend, they’ll be well fancied for back-to-back Ulsters at varying levels.

The underdog tag isn’t one they would have become too acquainted with in 2023, but faced with the 2019 All-Ireland finalists of this grade, it is a tag they have been handed nonetheless.

The Cavan champions overcame Down’s Drumgath a fortnight ago in what was an absolute exhibition of football from both sides.

Notably, it was the away side who dominated supporter-wise. Strolling past the old karting centre in Newry, burned out in a tragic blaze in July, the shades of blue kept coming.

A tit-for-tat opening quarter had them a little reserved, but coming up to half-time, Finbarr O’Reilly’s men pressed relentlessly. The crowd were in raptures. Drumgath couldn’t get out, and they were picked off and punished.

However, Magheracloone will have noted that a kickout over the top would have left essentially a 5 v 4 in the attacking team’s favour. Drumgath didn’t have that option in the locker. The press was incredibly ballsy in any case.

And it won Arva the game.

Arva's Ciarán Brady lifts the trophy after his teams win in he AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Junior Club Championship final against Listowel Emmets at Croke Park

Their own kickouts will not come so easy this time. Cian O’Hara picked his targets at will, with the Down champions ineffective on their press.

Peter Morris’ goal displayed razor sharp reactions, but there may be concerns over his twin James at full-back, who hobbled off the Páirc Esler surface with an apparent hip injury.

Thomas Partington was exceptional at wing-forward in that quarter-final, and his aerial prowess will certainly be availed of once again.

He will likely end up being marked by either Packie Doogan-Burke (nephew of former Monaghan star and current Magheracloone man Gavin Doogan) or breakthrough star Adam McKeown.

The latter was namechecked by Mitchells’ and Monaghan legend Tommie Freeman a number of months ago during the group stage of the Monaghan Intermediate Football Championship.

McKeown and his teammates negotiated that group of four matches without conceding a single goal, all whilst racking up an impressive 8-62.

Now in an Ulster semi-final, they have conceded just two goals throughout the course of their entire championship. Their win over Lisnaskea saw them hit 2-6 in the opening 11 minutes.

Allan Kieran was a thorn in the Fermanagh men’s side, and he has been imperious throughout, while Michael Metzger has sparkled since being reintroduced as a starter against 2014 All-Ireland Intermediate champions Truagh Gaels.

The midfield battle will be absolutely fascinating. Although Ciarán Brady didn’t stand out against Drumgath, he certainly has a performance in the locker, while alongside him Tristan Noack Hoffman has the running game and scoring power to frighten any side.

Extra-time isn’t out of the question, but the Monaghan champions should squeak it.