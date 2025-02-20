Football coming full circle for Darren Hughes as he defies injury, odds and age for his county

Monaghan’s last win over this weekend’s opponents Cork came back in 2009. Paul Finlay was labelled ‘magical’ in a seven-point success in Scotstown.

A year later, The Rebels would go on to make a third All-Ireland final in four years, and though they got their revenge in the 2009 League final, it was another statement win from a Séamus McEnaney side that wanted to show they belonged at the top table.

From 2015 until 2024 they did just that, and now they target promotion once more.

In football terms it’s been a lifetime since that battle in Scotstown. Lining out wing-back that day 16 years ago was a young Darren Hughes.

Noel O’Leary, Donncha O’Connor, Graham Canty, Daniel Goulding, Paul Kerrigan…. the stars go on and Hughes’ list does too.

He’s 38 on Friday. He hasn’t had a beer on the big occasion since he turned 30.

For those kind of reasons he stands as the only remaining link from days of nostalgia to the present moment:

“Between 2008 and 2010 we had a load of games against Cork. Scotstown at the time was our designated second county ground.

Darren Hughes celebrates collecting his eighth county title with his son Cillian and daughter Ava. Picture: Sportsfile

“We were still deemed a smaller team at the time, when the likes of Kerry and Cork came up. Banty’s trail of thought was not to give them a big open pitch like you’d get in Clones.

“Cork had some big men, but it probably suited me at the time, maybe you thought they wouldn’t be as agile.

“The kick outs were all going long, funny now it’s all gone full circle. Coming back in, the new rules were one incentive.

“As a midfielder, there’s nothing more you’d like than a high ball and a potential 50/50.”

A 67th minute appearance from the bench at the King and Moffatt Dr Hyde meant Hughes didn’t get into the midst of those battles to the same extent that he will in the coming weeks.

A careless onlooker would skim over that cameo. But Colm Shalvey noted that was the Scotstown man’s 200th appearance for his county in what is his 19th season.

Darren Hughes slots home Monaghan's fourth goal during Saturday's Ulster semi-final victory over Armagh. Picture by Philip Walsh

His Monaghan career has taken up half of his life.

A torn MCL and a broken fibula against Cavan seemed to suggest his race was run last April, that he would not be given the opportunity to step away on his own terms.

And that rattled around his own head too.

Those early days post injury he describes as a ‘tough struggle’, four or five weeks where your independence is stolen from you, and a pair of crutches dictate every minute of your day.

The doctor had said it would be a minimum of 16 weeks out. By 18 weeks he still couldn’t jog.

When football taps out, realism and life begin to kick in:

“I didn’t know if I’d be fit to play or contribute. To be able to train was nearly the main thing.

“Realistically, I did think it was the end. For the last few years I had been evaluating. You can’t go on forever.

“The previous year we made the All-Ireland semi and I felt I had a productive year. Scotstown had a prolonged season, so I took a month or five weeks off.

“Every year for the last three or four years you know it’s potentially the last time you could be pulling on a county jersey.

“At 18 weeks (post injury) I still couldn’t jog. At 22, 23 weeks I was back with the club.

“I chatted to Gabriel (Bannigan) and decided to see out the club season. If I didn’t come through it would’ve been an easy decision and I’d have been happy enough to head off into the sunset.

“Thankfully I came through easily enough.”

Kieran Hughes lifts the Anglo Celt Cup with his brother Darren after Monaghan's win over Donegal in 2015 Ulster SFC final (seamus loughran)

Hughes saw that as a springboard. Scotstown’s exit from the Ulster Championship at the hands of Kilcoo was on 23 November. The two-time Anglo Celt winner never stopped training all through the winter.

In the end he and brother Kieran, also out with a long-term injury, both returned for Scotstown within a week of each other.

Though the younger Hughes retired from county duty after that 2023 defeat to Dublin, Darren admits the competition and the empathy of his sibling was a contributing factor in his recovery:

“The two of us were standing on the side of the pitch watching on for Scotstown.

“It was a rat race in the end to see who’d be back first!”

The Roscommon game was the intercounty target. No fuss, no excuses, mouth shut, work hard.

Box ticked in the most Darren Hughes’ style:

“I had a good bank of training, I’m feeling in good shape. We had targeted that game to come back if I came through.

Donegal's Eamon McGee tackles Monaghan's Darren Hughes during last Sunday's National League game at Castleblayney

Picture by Philip Walsh

“The result was disappointing. We needed to be further ahead at half-time, with the wind there was no chance of a two-pointer second half.

“If they kicked two, we were going to need five scores to top it, and with the quality of their forwards it was always going to be an uphill battle.”

Already it’s like he was never away. ‘Full circle’ as the man says, Cork again.

In Inniskeen, Darren Hughes will be where most would dwindle but he feels most at home. Right in the thick of it.

For half his life - and probably more - it’s all he’s known.