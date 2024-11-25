Fixture details released as Ulster Club SFC final bound for Armagh

Ruairi Canavan of Errigal Ciaran in action against Shea Heffron of Clann Éireann during the AIB Ulster GAA Senior Club Football Championship semi-final match between Clann Éireann and Errigal Ciaran at Páirc Esler in Newry, Down. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

The Ulster Club Senior Football Championship final is bound for the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds on Sunday, December 8 (throw-in 3:30pm).

Kilcoo, rampant in their victory over Scotstown at the weekend, will return to the scene where they beat Derrygonnelly to claim the Seamus McFerran Cup in 2021.

Errigal Ciarán - triumphant against Clann Eireann - are pencilled in as their opponents, with Ruairí Canavan kicking 0-9 yesterday to inspire the Tyrone outfit back to the final for the first time in 22 years.

It will be the fourth consecutive year that Armagh City has hosted the province’s most prestigious club match, with Glen’s Watty Grahams claiming glory in 2022 and 2023.

The Intermediate decider is set for Saturday, December 8 in Omagh’s O’Neills’ Healy Park (throw-in 5pm).

It will see the meeting of Cavan champions Arva and Ballinderry.

The former, last year’s All-Ireland Junior champions, are no strangers to these big occasions, and a stunning late flourish saw them overturn Magheracloone to extend an unbeaten streak to 24 matches.

Ballinderry were only slightly more comfortable in overcoming Tyrone’s Derrylaughan, with Shea McCann’s third score proving the winner.

Ulster GAA fixture details

Ulster Club IFC final

Arva v Ballinderry

Saturday, December 7, O’Neills’ Healy Park, throw-in 5pm

Ulster Club SFC final

Errigal Ciarán v Kilcoo

Sunday, December 8, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, throw in 3:30pm