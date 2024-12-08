Fermanagh GAA confirm purchase of 25-acre site outside Enniskillen with view to developing new training facility

Fermanagh GAA have advanced plans for a 25-acre site for an enhanced training facility, just outside Enniskillen, its annual county convention report will reveal on Monday night in the South-West College in Enniskillen.

The new greenfield site will be used for county football and hurling teams at Ashwoods Road, less than a mile from Enniskillen, subject to approval from Croke Park.

The new development was badly needed as the county learned last year that it could not extend its GAA facilities at Lissan.

The new site will be made up of three pitches, county offices and a pitch to host competitive games which should take some of the pressure off Lissan.

Fermanagh GAA is currently seeking funding from Croke Park, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and Club Eirne.

Sean Donnelly, Development Officer, states in his Safety and Facilities Committee Report that “we are delighted to announce we have sale agreed to the purchase of 25 acres on the Ashwood’s Road in Enniskillen, subject to Croke Park approval.

“This ambitious project aims to increase training facilities for male and female county teams plus development squads for football and hurling.

“It is a commitment to the growth and prosperity of the county that continues to build and shape a bright future for our county.”

Mr Donnelly adds that “at last year’s AGM we were made aware that further land to develop more pitches at Lissan was not possible and we had taken the decision to adopt a twin site strategy and we would aim to source 20 plus acres around the town of Enniskillen.

“Lissan is always going to be a key part of our infrastructure and to replace it would cost £2m.

“Central to our thinking is the future amalgamation of the LGFA with the GAA and how we can accommodate both.

The new Fermanagh Training at Lissan

“The new site will have three pitches, county offices, car parking and a pitch for competitive matches.

“Including Lissan and St Michael’s, this will allow us access to six grass pitches.

“A key advantage with this site is that it allows us to plan for elements that we could never achieve at Lissan, plus it leaves a footprint for both of us and all future generations to work and build on.

“We won’t achieve this in a few years, but we now have the land and location to really dream and set the first steps to all that we need and it will take generations of Fermanagh Gaels to help secure it.

“On the funding we are currently in talks with Croke Park, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and Club Eirne.”

The site will be developed in two phases:

Phase 1: Five Years 2025-2030

· Two full size sand grass training pitches, floodlighting, fencing and catch nets.

· One pitch to host competitive matches with adjoining meeting and changing facilities, strength and conditioning performance hub.

· Car and coach parking, initial outline works.

Phase 2: Five Years 2030-2035

Aim to host games, championship games, sports pavilion and stand, four sets of changing rooms, multi-purpose hall, meeting rooms office accommodation, kitchen, treatment/physio room and toilets.