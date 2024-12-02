Every new rule Gaelic football rule passed at the GAA Special Congress, what they mean for the game and when we will see them in action

Football Review Committee chairman Jim Gavin explains the benefits of one of the FRC proposals to delegates at GAA Special Congress in Croke Park. Picture: Sportsfile

AFTER Saturday’s Special GAA Congress, the Football Review Committee’s new recommendations for football have been passed with little opposition.

This means a new era for Gaelic football, one that hopefully will bring more excitement to fans and change the game for the better.

Opinion among fans and players alike was split after the Interprovincial Championship series, with some players saying that it requires a lot more work from the midfield.

Following the series at Croke Park, in which Ulster came out on top, the FRC tweaked the recommendations and the final draft of the new rules was debated and voted on in GAA HQ.

What are the new Gaelic football rules?

1v1

The rule will change so at the start of both halves, the referee will throw the ball into just one player from each team.

The other two midfielders will take a position on opposite sides of the field on the halfway line and enter the field of play as the ball is thrown in.

This cuts out a lot of the housing a shoving that goes on before the throw-in.

Kickouts

Joe McDade, James Smith and Killian Clarke contest the kickout as players from both sides await the outcome. Picture:

Kickouts are undergoing a huge makeover, and will now mean more contested kickouts and less playing out from the back.

Kick-outs will be taken from the 20-metre line and must go beyond the 40-metre arc.

Also, players can be inside the 20-metre line when the goalkeeper kicks the ball out but they must remain 13 metres from the ball.

The ‘Goalkeeper’ position

Niall Morgan's distribution was superb as Tyrone saw off Monaghan in Omagh. Picture: Margaret McLaughlin

The new proposal will mean that a goalkeeper can still come out and go on the attack or cut down space for opposition kickouts.

However, under new rules, they can only receive a pass from a teammate if they are inside the opposition half, or if they and the player passing the ball are inside their large rectangle.

This rule eliminates the tactic of planting your keeper just short of the halfway line and playing a half-court basketball style of game where you always have a safety pass to reset your play.

‘Solo and Go’

Errigal Ciaran captain Darragh Canavan solos away from Cargin's David Johnston with Peter Og Mc Cartan in support at Corrigan Park. Picture: Seamus Loughran (seamus loughran)

A usual sight for those GAA fans who watch rugby, the solo and go allows for a fouled player to quickly tap a free to himself and continue the play so as to not lose attacking momentum.

This eliminated the threat of tactical fouls to stop attackers in their tracks.

3v3

This rule is being touted as the hardest to implement as it puts a lot of pressure on the referee to monitor it.

Teams must keep a minimum of three outfield players in each half of the field.

The halfway line will be marked with a dashed line from sideline to sideline and both teams must have at least three players on either side of it.

However, if a team has a player sent off or black-carded they only need to have two up, so 3-v-3 becomes 2-v-2

This stops blanket defences and creates a lot of attacking space going forward.

The advanced mark

Kerry’s Diarmuid O'Connor makes a catch during Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

The existing mark rule will be scrapped in favour of a new law where a player may claim a mark if the ball is caught inside the 20m line after it is kick-passed outside the 45m line.

The player who catches the ball may can continue normal play but if no advantage is accrued the referee will give a free-kick from the place of the mark.

The 40m Arc

The new 40m arc will be introduced at each end of the field and extended back to join at the 20m line.

A shot over the bar (45s will still be worth one point and goals three) from outside the arc will be worth two points, a shot from inside the arc or inside the 20m line is worth one point.

A two-point score will be indicated by an orange flag waived by the umpire, and for clubs, it will be indicated by two arms raised above the head by the umpire.

Referee Barry Tiernan signals for a two point score during the weekend interprovincial series at Croke Park, where the GAA put its new rules for Gaelic football into play. (Piaras Ó Mídheach / SPORTSFILE/SPORTSFILE)

This adds an extra reward for long-range shooting. An additional motion passed means that players must have both feet over a line where it applies, be it the halfway line for goalkeepers or the 3v3 or the shooting player for the 40m arc.

Delaying the game after a foul and dissent

Should a player attempt to delay an opposing player taking a free, then the ball will be taken 50m towards the fouled team’s goal.

If 50m goes beyond the 13m line, then the free will be taken at the 13m line. However, players taking the free may opt to take it from outside the 40m arc.

This stops the timewasting and holding of the ball which sucks the momentum out of the game.

Laois's David Conway and Antrim's Kevin Niblock both argue about their simultaneous black cards from referee Eamon O'Grady - but the official's task is extremely difficult. Picture by Cliff Donaldson

This punishment also applies to dissent aimed at the referee.

At underage games, the offender can be sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes.

If team officials hurl abuse, the referee can award their opponents a 13m free.

This will hopefully improve the attitudes towards the referees and officials at underage level.

Black card and fouls changes

Holding up a player from moving or playing the ball results in a black card.

If a player contributes to a melee now they should get a straight red card.

Ross Marsden Black Card.jpg (seamus loughran)

Third or subsequent players engaged in the melee will get their marching orders unless they’re solely in there to remove a teammate.

Advantage after fouls

If a player is fouled the referee may allow play to continue and signal so by raising their arm.

If the referee deems a clear advantage has accrued the advantage ends and the referee will indicate that by saying “advantage over”.

No advantage will mean a free kick.

Communication with referees

From now on, only the captain (or nominated deputy if the keeper is captain) is allowed to ask for clarity on a decision taken by the referee.

Players can still talk to the referee but this is designed to limit constant questioning of decisions.

Timekeeping

Ladies' Football's Public clock and hooter will cross codes to men's football Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

A public clock and hooter, like the system used in Ladies' Football, will now be implemented where it is available.

Umpires powers

Umpires can bring to the attention of the referee any instances of foul play, unauthorised incursions or other infractions by a team official.

When are the new rules being put into effect at club and county level?

The new rules will be put into effect for counties starting with the Allianz Football League campaign.

The preseason competitions, such as the Dr McKenna Cup in Ulster, have been scrapped, with some teams arguing that it would be the perfect litmus test for the new rules and how their players have adapted before getting into the competitive season.

The changes will also apply to club football next year, with a growing number of counties opposing that concept due to concerns regarding match officials.