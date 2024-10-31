Errigal Ciaran v St Eunan’s: Match details, throw-in time and how to watch along as the Ulster senior championship starts in Omagh

Errigal Ciaran’s Mark Kavanagh celebrates after winning the Tyrone Senior Championship Senior Championship Final at Healy Park in Omagh. PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

AFTER the drama-filled county final stage of this year’s club season, we now enter the provincial stage, where Ulster’s elite lock horns.

Round one of the championship will see Errigal Ciaran of Tyrone take on Donegal champions St Eunan’s.

After a dramatic victory against last year’s Tyrone kings Trillick, Errigal Ciaran, armed with one of the most dangerous forwards in the country in the form of Darragh Canavan, will be keen to progress to the quarter-final stage.

St Eunan’s celebrtate after winning the Donegal Senior Football Championship final against Dungloe. Photo Evan Logan (©Evan Logan/©Evan Logan)

St Eunan’s of Letterkenny, who regained their Donegal title by beating Dungloe after Naomh Conaill went back-to-back, will look to upset the star-studded Omagh side as they travel to Healy Park.

The 16-time Donegal champions have never even made it as far as an Ulster final but, with the Black and Amber now Donegal’s most successful club football side, there’s no telling what is possible for this year.

When and where is the Errigal Ciaran v St Eunan’s match?

The Ulster Senior Football Championship round one clash between Errigal Ciaran of Tyrone and St Eunan’s of Donegal will take place at O’Neill’s Healy Park in Omagh, Co Tyrone on Saturday, November 2.

Throw-in is scheduled for 7.15pm.

Where can I watch Errigal Ciaran v St Eunan’s in the Ulster SFC?

RTÉ2 will be broadcasting the match live from Healy Park, with coverage starting from 7pm.