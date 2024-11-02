Errigal Ciaran v St Eunan’s: Live updates as the Ulster Senior Football Championship gets underway in Omagh

Errigal Ciaran’s Mark Kavanagh celebrates after winning the Tyrone Senior Championship Senior Championship Final at Healy Park in Omagh. PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

ERRIGAL Ciaran finished off their Tyrone campaign in style when they trumped reigning Red Hand champions Trillick at O’Neills Healy Park.

Now, they return to the Omagh venue to kickstart the provincial championship against Donegal’s finest St Eunan’s.

St Eunan’s comes into this game after becoming Donegal’s most successful club football side in history after beating Dungloe in the final at MacCumhaill Park.

The winner of this game will travel up to west Belfast next Sunday to play Antrim SFC champions Cargin in the AIB Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final stage.

Follow along with the provincial curtain-raiser in Omagh...