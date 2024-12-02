Errigal Ciarán v Kilcoo: Match details, throw-in time and how to watch as it’s Tyrone v Down in a battle for the Ulster club football title

Ruairi Canavan of Errigal Ciaran in action against Shea Heffron of Clann Éireann during the AIB Ulster GAA Senior Club Football Championship semi-final match between Clann Éireann and Errigal Ciaran at Páirc Esler in Newry, Down. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

AT last, we have reached the end of an enthralling and exciting Ulster Club Senior Football Championship, with Errigal Ciarán taking on Kilcoo for the Seamus McFerran Cup.

With the final now set up, fans are eager to see who will take over from Glen as Kings of Ulster club football when the two sides face off in Armagh on Sunday, December 8.

Both sides have faced stiff opposition to get to this stage, with Errigal Ciarán having played one game more, having been drawn against St Eunan’s in the first round.

Canavan brothers Darragh and Ruairí, sons of Tyrone legend Peter, have been crucial to their side’s success so far this year.

Darragh Canavan, left, and Ruairi Canavan of Ulster University celebrate with their father, former Tyrone legend Peter Canavan, after victory in the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Sigerson Cup final match between UCD and Ulster University at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile (Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE/SPORTSFILE)

After just shading their first-round tie against Donegal champions St Eunan‘s, next up for the Tyrone champions was Erin’s Own, Cargin, who topped the Antrim football tree this year.

It was the white, blue and yellow banners that were raised in Corrigan Park on a piercingly sunny afternoon, with Errigal running out 0-17 to 0-9 winners.

After this, Armagh’s finest awaited in the shape of Clann Eireann from Lurgan, with both sides travelling to Newry to find out who would take one step closer to the promised land of the Ulster final.

Ruairi Canavan gets his shot away under pressure from Clann Eireann's Conan O'Carroll. Picture; Oliver McVeigh

It was a field day for the Canavan brothers as Darragh’s distribution across the field was second to none and Ruairi’s shooting landed him with 0-9 (five from play) and a beautiful winning point off his left boot.

Kilcoo started off their campaign with a 0-15 to 1-10 victory against Crosserlough, who showed up well for a side that were dipping their toe in Ulster for the first time having got their maiden Cavan title.

Following that quarter-final win, the next test was Monaghan’s mighty Scotstown, who were the beaten finalists in last year’s championship.

It was a convincing win for the Down side, with the Farney boys conceding 5-10 and only managing 0-14 to end their club season on a whimper rather than a cheer.

Kilcoo boss Karl Lacey (right) looks at player Conor Laverty (left) - who also happens to be the Down senior football manager.

Karl Lacey’s Kilcoo will be relying on the intelligence of Down manager Conor Laverty, who still togs out for the Magpies and has proved to be a crucial cog in their system when he appears from the subs bench.

The men in black last won the Ulster club title in 2021, their second such title, winning the All-Ireland club title in the same season.

On the other hand, Errigal Ciarán, and Tyrone clubs in general in fact, have had a tricky time in Ulster over recent years.

Errigal Ciaran, not for the last time, caused Ballinderry real problems in 2002

The last team to make it this far was Omagh in 2011, but Errigal Ciarán remain the only team from the O’Neill county to have conquered Ulster.

Their last victory came in 2002, during the era of Peter Canavan, who spearheaded their attack that season, which was their second Ulster win, reaching the same height in 1993.

When and where is the AIB Ulster Club Senior Football Championship final between Kilcoo and Errigal Ciarán?

Kilcoo will play Errigal Ciarán for the Ulster senior club title at the Box-It Athletic Grounds in Armagh City on Sunday, December 8.

Throw-in is scheduled for 3.30pm.

Where can I watch the game?

The TV details for this game have yet to be announced.

Alternatively, you can purchase the live stream of the Ulster Senior Club Football Final from ulster.gaa.ie.

The Irish News will be providing live updates from the game with insight from our award-winning Sports team on the day.