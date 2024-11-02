Erne Gaels v Enniskillen Gaels: Match details, throw-in time and how to watch as the replay of the Fermanagh SFC final takes place

Enniskillen Gaels' Conor McShea cuts between his Erne Gaels opponents during the drawn Fermanagh SFC Final at Brewster Park. PICTURE: Martin Brady

AFTER two attempts to decide who will take the vacant Fermanagh Senior Football crown, Erne Gaels and Enniskillen Gaels will meet again at Brewster Park in an attempt to break the deadlock.

Both sides will have gotten a good assessment of each other in their drawn final, where the score finished 0-8 apiece.

However, the conditions during the drawn final were less than favourable and impacted heavily on the play.

The final was originally set to take place on October 20 but Storm Ashley caused the cancellation of four Ulster county finals in total.

Erne Gaels manager Declan Bonner dismissed his late red card as "nonsense" as his side drew with Enniskillen Gaels to set up a third date for the Fermanagh SFC final. PICTURE: Martin Brady (Martin Brady)

Erne Gaels’ boss Declan Bonner received a red card in the drawn final, with the former Donegal player and manager sent to the stand in the 50th minute by referee Nigel Sweeney.

“I have had this with officials here all year and I was shouting at Tommy (McCaffrey) for kicking the ball away and told him that we can’t afford to be doing that,” he told reporters after the game.

“All of a sudden, I was sent off as it was thought I was shouting at the linesman and I did not even see the linesman and I am experiencing this a lot in Fermanagh.”

When and where is the Fermanagh SFC final between Erne Gaels and Enniskillen Gaels?

The Mannock Fermanagh Senior Football Championship replay between Erne Gaels and Enniskillen Gaels will take place in Brewster Park on Saturday, November 2.

Throw-in is scheduled for 5pm.

How can I keep updated with the Fermanagh SFC final between Erne Gaels and Enniskillen Gaels?

There is a live stream of the final that you can purchase for the final by following the link.

The Irish News will also be providing live updates from today’s Gaelic football games on our website.