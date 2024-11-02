Erne Gaels end 43-year wait for Senior Championship glory with win against Enniskillen Gael

Ultan Kelm (centre) of Erne Gaels proved too powerful for Enniskillen Gaels in the replay of the Fermanagh SFC final

Mannock Fermanagh Senior Football Championship final replay: Enniskillen Gaels 1-09 v 1-13 Erne Gaels

Erne Gaels celebrated a historic victory as they ended 43 years of waiting to claim the New York Cup with a thoroughly deserved victory over Enniskillen in the Fermanagh SFC replay.

As their captain, Ryan Lyons, pointed out, Erne Gaels won the Intermediate Championship three years ago and they made it clear they were looking at one thing and winning a senior championship.

After defeats in 2022 and 2023, they have done that in style.

Winning by four points—a point for each decade of hurt—they lifted the title in a well-earned triumph.

While nothing could separate the sides last week this time, the dash of Ultan Kelm, the guile of Ryan Lyons and the brute force of Michael Óg McGarrigle made this a brilliant team performance and a huge difference this time around.

It was made even sweeter as they did it without their talismanic Brian Mullin who succumbed to a shoulder injury from the throw-in.

Erne Gaels manager Declan Bonner had to watch from the sidelines after his red card in last week’s draw was full of praise for his charges.

“It was a privilege to work with the Belleek men.

“I can’t praise them enough and the whole squad has given us fantastic support and commitment since the start of the year.

“But this was an immense test of our character, and we came through with flying colours.

“We lost Brian Mullin early on and he is a real leader and Shane Rooney was black carded and we went five points down.

“But the lads dug in and the goal we got just before half-time was vital for our chances.”

The first half was a back-and-forth battle as both teams pushed to establish control.

Enniskillen set a blistering pace from the start, with Conall Quinn putting them ahead just 30 seconds in.

Ultan Kelm levelled the score after eight minutes before setting up his brother Aogan to add another as he chose to fist over from a tight angle.

The game’s momentum shifted in Enniskillen’s favour when Shane Rooney received a black card for a trip, and they took full advantage.

Callum Jones converted a free, and then Conor Love capitalized on a loose kick-out, driving in a powerful shot to the top corner.

Brandon Horan’s impressive score extended Enniskillen’s lead to 1-03 to 0-02, and with Love on target again, they soon had a five-point cushion.

Enniskillen’s tails were up with Love epitomising their confidence as he wagged his finger before the white flag had signalled his score.

However, Erne Gaels fought back as Tommy McCaffrey broke Enniskillen’s streak, but Ethan Beresford pointed from a tight angle to keep Enniskillen in control.

But fatally for them, they could not maintain it and with Rooney’s re-introduction, Erne Gaels stepped it up and hit 1-03 without reply at the end of the half.

Oisin Kelm and Ultan Kelm added super crucial points, and then Michael Óg McGarrigle flicked on a dropped ball from a Rooney shot to turn the tables and leave it at 1-06 to 1-05 at halftime.

In the second half, Erne Gaels built on their momentum as Rooney opened the scoring.

Horan broke Enniskillen’s their scoring drought which saw them fail to register since the 19th minute but Man of the Match Ultan Kelm responded.

A black card for Enniskillen’s Eoin Beacom and a red for Richie O’Callaghan after a sideline melee in the space of three minutes further tilted the game toward Erne Gaels.

Conor McShea did cut the deficit to one point in between these incidents, 1-07 to 1-08, Erne Gaels would kick on strongly.

Ultan Kelm burst off the shoulder to fire over and Barry McCann finished off a well-worked team move as Enniskillen’s challenge faltered.

Rooney added his third point, and Seamus Ryder, a former manager, put one over to secure the win.

A late consolation from Jones couldn’t change the outcome: the New York Cup was heading to Belleek as Brewster Park was covered in black and amber as emotions erupted after all those years of waiting in the border village.

In his captain’s speech, Lyons said they will enjoy this sweet victory but they will have a quick turnaround before they welcome Monaghan champions, Scotstown to Brewster Park on Sunday.

Enniskillen Gaels: R Bogue; J Tierney, N Tierney, J Horan; C Murphy, C Quinn (0-01), C Smith; B Horan (0-02), J Cassidy; E Beacom, C McShea (0-01), C Jones (0-02,1f); C Love (1-01), R O’Callaghan, E Beresford (0-01)

Subs: J Reihill (0-01,1f) for Murphy and C Halligan for Beresford (47); C McAnespy for J Tierney.

Red card: Richie O’Callaghan Black card: Eoin Beacom

Erne Gaels: B Ryder; S Mimna, J McCann, U O’Reilly; O Kelm (0-01), B Mullin, R Lyons; M Óg McGarrigle (1-00), P Ward; D McCann, A Kelm (0-01), M Gilfeddar; T McCaffrey (0-01), S Rooney (0-03,1M), U Kelm (0-05, 2f)

Subs: G McGloin for Mullin (1), B McCann (0-01) for McGloin (37), O Johnston for Gilfeddar (52); S Ryder (0-01) for A Kelm (55).

Black card: Shane Rooney

Referee: Eoin Murphy (Derrylin)