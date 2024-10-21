Erne Gaels boss Declan Bonner hits out at handling of cancelled Fermanagh senior football final

Erne Gaels manager Declan Bonner has hit out at Fermanagh GAA's board at how they handled Sunday's cancellation

Erne Gaels manager Declan Bonner said he was “disappointed” at the background to the postponement of yesterday’s county final between his side and Enniskillen Gaels.

Fermanagh County Board called the match off yesterday morning due to the forecast stormy conditions and re-scheduled the game for next Sunday in Brewster Park (4pm).

Bonner believes that the game could have been brought forward to Saturday and played as a double-header with the intermediate football final between Lisnakea and Irvinestown.

He argued that the board had ample time to re-schedule the fixture as it was known as early as last Monday that the storm was due to hit yesterday.

A further problem he faces is that the Erne Gaels hurlers are due out in the Ulster JHC against Sean Treacy’s of Armagh on Saturday and have five dual players.

He called on the county board to try and get that fixture switched to avoid some players playing two games in 24 hours.

“Some might say it is easy being wise after the event, but we all knew it was coming last Monday and that was plenty of time to re-fix the game,’’ said Bonner.

“Ideally it could have been brought forward to Saturday. We all knew what was coming down the tracks so there was ample warning.

"You had lads taking off work next week and the annoying thing is that this was preventable,"

“There was no reason why it could not have gone ahead on Saturday night as a double-header with the intermediate final

He added that it was not just the players who were affected but that people had come from all over the world in the hope that Erne Gaels would end a 43-year famine.

“You had lads taking off work next week and the annoying thing is that this was preventable.

“All the lads were up for it and, of course, it is the same for Enniskillen Gaels.

“But I have spoken to the lads and now we have to re-set-but the focus is strong and we will be approaching this week in the same way we approached last week and we will be ready for the challenge next week.”

When told that Erne Gaels have up to five dual players involved in an opening round of the Ulster JHC on Saturday, he said: “You would hope that the Fermanagh board will take action here and that common sense will prevail as we have a number of dual players.

“Nothing will detract from our focus, and I would expect that they should appeal to the Ulster Council to have the hurling match re-scheduled.

“These lads have to be given precedence in the county senior football final and the hurlers should be accommodated as well.

“I am sure commonsense will prevail.”

Fermanagh County Board PRO, Deirdre Donnelly, rejected the claim that the storm had been predicted since last Monday and clarified that Brewster Park could not hold a double-header due to ongoing work on dressing rooms

“It only became a named storm on Friday morning, and it only became a yellow storm warning on Friday evening/Saturday morning.

“So do we cancel the match on Monday and then there is nothing?

“On Sunday morning it turned from yellow to amber and that was how quick it was.

“We were monitoring the weather and sometimes these storms can be hit and miss. It got worse from Friday.

“Look we have three weeks until the Ulster Club Championship so there is no big rush and we can allow for replays.”

When asked why the game could not have been brought forward to Brewster Park as a double-header, she said: “It could not because at present Brewster Park does not have the facilities for a double-header with some of the changing rooms out of action and they are not ready yet.

“Brewster Park is the only pitch where a game can be played under lights.’’

On the question of Erne Gaels getting their Ulster club JHC tie re-scheduled, the PRO said the club would have to approach the Ulster Council and they would have the full support of the board.