Erne and Enniskillen Gaels force a replay after the rescheduled final

Mannock Fermanagh SFC final: Erne Gaels 0-08 v 0-08 Enniskillen Gaels

Erne Gaels and Enniskillen Gaels will do battle again next Saturday night after this tight and tense Fermanagh SFC Final ended in a draw at a wet Brewster Park on Sunday evening.

There was never any more than two points between them in the encounter with the sides level on six occasions over the hour and while both sides had late chances to win it, they will both be happy to get another bite at the cherry.

Erne Gaels manager Declan Bonner, who dismissed his late red card as “nonsense” as things became heated late in the game, has already switched his focus towards next Saturday night’s replay.

Erne Gaels manager Declan Bonner dismissed his late red card as "nonsense" as his side drew with Enniskillen Gaels to set up a third date for the Fermanagh SFC final. PICTURE: Martin Brady (Martin Brady)

“We had opportunities, but I said to the lads we have six/seven days to get ready for the next match now and that is the challenge ahead.

“I thought it was a great game of football real intensity real championship football, and we live to fight another day.

These guys have waited a long time to get over the line in championship football and they have another 6 days to get ready for the next one,” he said.

The Belleek men were going in search of their first senior title since 1981, having lost the last two finals, and they were better side in the early stages of a cagey contest.

The excellent Dan McCann registered the first score of the game, a fine long range effort in the sixth minute but Enniskillen answered through a Conor Murphy point.

Space was at a premium for either forward line with Erne Gaels doing an terrific job in limiting an Enniskillen side who had shown a real goal menace throughout the campaign.

The sides traded points as Oisin Kelm and Ethan Beresford knocked over points before McCann landed his second of the day.

And Erne Gaels had a big chance to land the first decisive blow when they turned over the ball from a short kick out but Ultan Kelm was denied by Ross Bogue in the Enniskillen goals.

Two Eoin Beacom points had Enniskillen ahead by the 26th minute but Erne Gaels finished the half well as Ultan Kelm and Aogan Kelm rattled over fine points to put the Belleek side into a 0-5 to 0-4 half time lead.

Shane Rooney and Josh Horan race to meet the dropping ball at Brewster Park during the Fermanagh SFC final draw between Erne Gaels and Enniskillen Gaels. PICTURE: Martin Brady (Martin Brady)

Enniskillen, though, came flying out of the traps at the start of the second half as John Reihill, Callum Jones and Beresford hit quickfire points to put them two up.

Back though came Erne Gaels and with Ultan Kelm and McCann on target they tied up the contest.

Indeed, with ten to go Ultan Kelm fired over for Erne Gaels as they hit the front and appeared to be in the ascendancy.

However, Enniskillen dug in and goalkeeper Bogue drilled over a 45 to make it 0-8 apiece.

Erne Gaels had an opportunity to regain the lead when they were awarded a free but Shane Rooney dropped his effort short while Enniskillen then had an opportunity at the death but Callum Jones’ difficult free was wide as it finished in a draw.

Enniskillen manager, Simon Bradley commented:

“I think both teams will be disappointed they didn’t win it. We had a chance there with Callum’s last kick of the game, I’ve seen him put them over. Equally they had a reasonable chance as well but I think conditions levelled it for both teams and it was always going to be tight and close and we get to go ahead again next Saturday.

“Championship finals are going to be cagey. Erne Gaels haven’t won one for 40 years so they are desperate to win one and so are we. Our boys are a little bit disappointed with their performance so we will be looking to improve.”

Enniskillen Gaels: R Bogue 0-1 (45); J Tierney, N Tierney, J Horan; C Murphy 0-1, C Quinn, C Smith; E Beresford 0-2, J Cassidy; E Beacom 0-2 (1f), C McShea, C Jones 0-1; C Love, R O’Callaghan, J Reihill 0-1 (1f).

Subs: B Horan for Reihill and C Halligan for Beresford (39), C Watson for J Tierney (62)

Erne Gaels: B Ryder; S Mimna, J McCann, U O’Reilly; O Kelm 0-1, B Mullin, R Lyons; M Óg McGarrigle, P Ward; D McCann 0-3, A Kelm 0-1, M Gilfeddar; T McCaffrey, S Rooney, U Kelm 0-3 (1f)

Subs: S Ryder for Gilfeddar (43), B McCann for P Ward (56)

Referee: Nigel Sweeney