Enniskillen Gaels v Erne Gaels: Live updates from the Fermanagh SFC final as the two teams meet again to end this saga

Shane Rooney and Josh Horan race to meet the dropping ball at Brewster Park during the Fermanagh SFC final draw between Erne Gaels and Enniskillen Gaels. PICTURE: Martin Brady

Fermanagh’s footballing champions will be decided today in Brewster Park as Erne Gaels and Enniskillen Gaels clash at the home of Fermanagh GAA.

Last week, the two sides drew 0-8 to 0-8 in difficult conditions to force a replay for the New York Cup this evening.

The winner of this game will return to Brewster Park next Sunday, November 10, where they will host Monaghan SFC champions Scotstown in the AIB Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final stage.

Throw-in for this Fermanagh final is scheduled for 5pm.

Follow along as we bring live updates from the last Ulster senior county final to be decided...