Dublin legend James McCarthy retires from inter-county football

Dublin captain James McCarthy is the holder of a joint-record nine All-Ireland medals with team-mates Stephen Cluxton and Mick Fitzsimons.

Dublin football legend James McCarthy has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

The Ballymun Kickham’s star won nine Celtic Crosses with the Dubs over a 15-year senior career, including captaining them to their last Sam Maguire Cup triumph in 2023.

That record tally of nine senior All-Irelands is shared with county colleagues Stephen Cluxton and Michael Fitzsimons. In addition McCarthy also won won 14 Leinster SFC titles, six National Leagues, and five All-Stars, plus one U21 All-Ireland title and two U21 Leinster winners medals.

The 34-year-old stated: “This decision hasn’t been an easy one to make but I feel it’s the right time.

“I have been very fortunate to be involved in a golden period for Dublin GAA and I have played with the most incredible group of players. It really has been some of the best days of my life and I have memories to last a lifetime. The loyalty and friendship we have built is something I will always be thankful for.

“To the Dublin fans, thank you for the support of the team throughout the years. Walking around Croke park and passing Hill 16 is a memory that I will never forget.”

Dublin's James McCarthy at the end of the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park Dublin on 07-30-2023.Pic Philip Walsh.

Dublin county chairman Mick Seavers commented: “On behalf of the Dublin County Board, I would like to congratulate James on his incredible contribution to the success of Dublin GAA during his playing career.

“James steps away as one of the most decorated and inspirational footballers ever to play the game.

“We thank James for his dedication to the blue jersey and we wish him and his family every happiness going forward.”

Son of one of Dublin’s stars of the Seventies, John McCarthy, James paid tribute to him among many who helped him along the way:

“To my parents John and Marian, my family, my close friends, and my wife Clodagh, thank you for supporting me throughout my football career. Your unwavering belief in me has helped more than you will ever know.

“I would like to thank my club Ballymun Kickhams and the Dublin County board for the opportunity to play with Dublin at both underage and senior level. I will look forward to many years still ahead with my club and I hope to give back all the support I received when I was growing up.”

Dublin captain James McCarthy (right) in action for Ballymun against Ballinteer/St Johns's in the Dublin SFC.

McCarthy made special reference to the Dublin selector Shane O’Hanlon, who passed away earlier this year:

“To all the Dublin senior management, support, and medical teams I was fortunate to play under, I just want to take this opportunity to say ‘thank you’.

“I’m trying to avoid names as there are too many to thank but I feel it would be amiss of me not to mention Shane O’Hanlon. What an incredible loss you have been to Dublin GAA community and to many of us on a personal level.”

With Dublin seeking to regain Sam next year, McCarthy concluded by wishing manager Dessie Farrell and the squad well: “Finally, to Dessie and DSF [Dublin senior football] group for 2025, best of luck for the season ahead. Time flies, grasp every opportunity that comes your way, you will never get this time back.”