Downings skipper Michelle Wilkin delighted to earn Ulster success

SATURDAY 16 November will be a day that Downings captain Michelle Wilkin will never forget as she lifted the Ulster Junior Club Championship cup on behalf of her team-mates after their thrilling one point extra-time win over Warrenpoint in the decider.

It was even more special as her daughter, along with the daughter of team-mate Denise Doherty, who scored the game’s first goal early in the second half and as it turned out Downings’ only score of the half, both played at half-time for the Downings, who led 0-6 to 0-4 at the break, as the under 10 and under 12 girls put their talents on display.

Wilkin also said the supporters who travelled to Kildress on Saturday played their part, especially in extra-time with just Shannon McGroddy’s point, the only score of the additional time, separating the sides at the end as the Donegal side emerged victorious 1-7 to 1-6.

“I don’t think it’s actually quite sunk in yet that we’ve just won an Ulster title, the feeling in the parish is brilliant. It’s definitely something that we’ll never forget,” said Wilkin.

“A special mention to the support that was there was something special, they really helped us get over the line in extra time. Both teams put absolutely everything into that game and it’s just unfortunate that one team has to walk away without the cup, they were another brilliant side and gave us a tough battle on the day.

“To also have our u10 and u12 girls playing at half-time meant a lot to us, myself and Denise [Doherty] both had daughters playing and hope that one day they’ll get to experience this feeling for themselves.”

After enjoying a couple of days of celebrations, Downings will now turn their attention an All-Ireland quarter-final against Leinster champions Kilcock.

“We’ve a home semi-final to look forward to now in 2 weeks so it’s back into game mode again and getting our bodies well recovered and focused on our All-Ireland campaign. We’re sure it’ll be another tough game against Kilcock,” added Wilkin.