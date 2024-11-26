Down set to be without Oz-bound attacker Liam Kerr in 2025

Liam Kerr, pictured during Down's Tailteann Cup victory over Laois in July, is not expected to feature for the Mournemen next year. Picture by Colm Lenaghan

DOWN are set to be without influential forward Liam Kerr as they gear up for life in Division Two and a crack at the All-Ireland series.

It is understood the Burren speedster is Australia-bound, and will not be involved with the Mournemen in the year ahead as, in Conor Laverty’s third year in charge, Down bid to build on promotion from the third tier of the National League and subsequent Tailteann Cup success.

Kerr scored a point as Laois were beaten in that tier-two decider which - following the disappointment of the previous year’s final defeat to Meath - guarantees Down a shot at the Sam Maguire, and an opportunity to mix it in elite company, irrespective of how their League campaign works out.

To the surprise of some, the 24-year-old had been held in reserve for the Ulster Championship meeting with eventual All-Ireland champions Armagh in Clones back in April.

As they sought to drag the Orchard into a dogfight, Kerr and Burren team-mate Danny Magill were instead sprung from the bench at the start of the second half, their pace key as the Mournemen almost pulled off a major shock until Jason Duffy’s last-gasp winner dashed those dreams.

Down Manager Conor Laverty during the Tailteann Cup Final at Croke Park in Dublin. PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

His last game came in Burren’s Down final defeat to familiar foes Kilcoo six week ago, when he received a second yellow card following a late scuffle as the St Mary’s challenge petered out.

While Kerr will be unavailable, Down have added the likes of Loughinisland’s Aaron McClements and Drumgath goalkeeper Ronan Burns to the panel.

Burns, a brilliant kicker of the ball, was hugely impressive as Drumgath claimed the county intermediate crown, and will challenge John O’Hare for the number one jersey.

That pair will be working with former Derry goalkeeper Thomas Mallon, who has stepped in to fill the coaching void after John Devine returned to Tyrone in the wake of Malachy O’Rourke’s appointment as Red Hand boss.

Mallon had been involved with his native county until Rory Gallagher’s final year in charge, and returned to the role during Mickey Harte’s short-lived stint at the helm.

Hugh Pat McGeary is adapting to life with new club Rostrevor, having transferred from Pomeroy earlier this year. Picture by Louis McNally

A Down-Tyrone link does remain, though, with Hugh Pat McGeary - part of the Red Hands’ 2021 All-Ireland winning squad – also drafted into the panel for the year ahead.

The 32-year-old relocated to Rostrevor in recent years, and played for his adopted club in the county intermediate championship after transferring from Pomeroy.

Down face Fermanagh in next year’s Ulster quarter-final, with the winner taking on either defending champions Donegal, Derry or Monaghan.

However, McGeary won’t be renewing acquaintances with Tyrone and younger brother Kieran any time soon, however, after the Red Hands came out on the other side of the draw, facing Cavan in the last eight, with either Antrim or Armagh lying in wait at the semi-final stage.

In the absence of a Dr McKenna Cup in which to size up his squad in a competitive environment, Laverty – still involved in a playing capacity with county kingpins Kilcoo as they prepare for an Ulster final date with Errigal Ciaran – will lead the Mournemen straight into the National League.

Although securing that status is top priority, Down will also fancy their chances of pushing for a promotion spot in a Division Two that also includes Monaghan, Cork, Cavan, Louth, Meath, Westmeath and Roscommon, who will have Longstone man and former Down player Mark Doran as part of their management team.

Their first game is scheduled to be against the Rossies at Dr Hyde Park, with Cork coming to Pairc Esler in week two.