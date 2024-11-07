Down champions Drumgath have regrouped for Ulster intermediate bid

IT’S been a season of regeneration for Drumgath, and manager Peter Hynes is keen to discover whether his players can take it to an even higher level after winning the Down intermediate championship.

A fresh challenge begins this weekend when they face reigning All-Ireland junior champions Arva in an Ulster Club IFC quarter-final at Páirc Esler.

Experience and youth have come together in an expressive formula that has produced a strong of classy displays, culminating in an impressive win over Clann na Banna in the county final.

“We have been hurt in the Ulster series in the past, and we want to see how far we can go this year,” said Hynes.

“We want to take it as far as we can, we have been saying to the players, we don’t know where the ceiling is with this group of lads.

“We’ve got a very good mix of youth and experience, but beyond all that, it is the absolute work ethic of them.

“They have trained solidly from January every time we have taken them out on the pitch, they have given it one hundred per cent, and that’s what we’re expecting until the end.”

After winning Cavan, Ulster and All-Ireland titles at junior level last season, Arva have gone from strength to strength, sweeping to intermediate success, and confidence is at an all-time high in their camp.

“Having watched them a couple of times on video, they’re an outstanding outfit. They’re All-Ireland Junior champions, they finished up mid-table in Division One, they have some absolutely fantastic footballers all around the park, so it’s going to be no easy challenge for us, said the Drumgath boss”

Drumgath have found stability following a difficult season in 2023.

Stalwarts Packie Downey, Ryan Byrne and Colm Maginn have led the way, and through a process involving hard work, determination and a burgeoning self-belief, an effective system has developed around Tiarnan Burns, Gary Reilly, Pearse McPolin, Ryan Hillen and Shea Byrne.

“I started back with the club last year and we were in a tough Division Two,” said Hynes.

“We were really hit with a lot of injuries, we had a couple of boys who were away for a year out as well, and it was a big learning curve for a lot of young fellows.

“We actually got beaten in seven matches by one point last year, so we knew it was going to be tough.

“We went down to Division Three, we regrouped, the boys didn’t really even want a break at Christmas at all, they just wanted to get straight back into it.

“And this year we have treated every game just like a championship final.

“We knew that we would have to win almost every game in Division Three, and we were lucky enough, we got promoted in second place behind Glenn.

“The leagues in Down are incredibly tough, and if you get on a roll early in the year, things can go well, and if you don’t, you can get ground down. But we just took every game on is merits.”