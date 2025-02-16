Donegal v Armagh: Match details, Throw-in time and how to watch as last year’s Ulster final plays out again

DONEGAL v Armagh; a fixture that seems to happen more than any other in recent years as the two Ulster rivals meet for the fourth time in 12 months.

In those three previous fixtures, Armagh did not come out on top once, with their league draw being the closest they came to a result.

The other two were agonising in nature, with a one-point loss at Croke Park in the DivisionTwo League final and a penalty shoot-out loss in Clones in the Ulster final.

Both sides went on to have a great season, with Armagh thanking their lucky stars Galway just pipped Tír Chonnaill in the All-Ireland semi-final.

The Orchardmen went on to lift the Sam Maguire but there will always be an asterisk next to that title in the eyes of Donegal, if they had got to the final, could they have completed Jim McGuinness' glorious return to the helm?

This Division One league fixture will hardly answer the questions of the past but it could serve as a good benchmark as to how these two sides compare to each other under the new scope of the FRC’s ‘enhancements’.

Donegal come into this game having dismantled Kerry in a first away win in the Kingdom since 1988 but lost midfielder Michael Langan to an injury early on.

His presence in midfield would be missed against Armagh this time around, however, Armagh are missing a midfielder of their own after Niall Grimley’s red card against Tyrone.

Armagh’s win against Tyrone was a farcry away from their first game against Galway but the Orchardmen are still without sharp-shooter Rian O’Neill, who has taken a leave of absence from the team.

When and where is Donegal v Armagh in the Allianz National Football League?

Donegal play Armagh at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey on Sunday, February 16.

Throw-in is scheduled for 3.45pm.

Where can I watch Donegal v Armagh?

TG4 will broadcast the Donegal v Armagh fixture from Ballybofey.

The Irish News will also provide live updates from the game.