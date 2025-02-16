Donegal v Armagh: Michael Murphy scores in first game back for Donegal as Armagh struggle against Ulster champions

Armagh’s Paddy Burns and Donegal’s Oisin Gallen during last year's Division Two final at Croke Park, Dublin. PICTURE BY MARK MARLOW

MICHAEL Murphy returns triumphant as Donegal outclass Armagh in Ballybofey.

The two Ulster rivals were almost inseparable last year, with one score over three matches between the two sides.

This time it was a much more convincing picture, with Donegal just outplaying Armagh in almost every way and winning by eight points in the end and making it three wins from three games in this National Football League Division One campaign.

The game started in Armagh’s favour with the All-Ireland champions taking an early goal lead through Darragh McMullan, but after that, Tír Chonnaill had a purple patch of 10 unanswered scores before half-time, which pushed them seven in front.

In the second half, Armagh started off well, scoring two two-pointers before Michael Murphy was brought on for 20 minutes and Aidan Forker was shown a red card for a headbutt against the Glesnwilly man seconds after he came on.

Michael Murphy is BACK and, um, Aidan Forker is away - 44th minute red card. Murphy nearly brought the house down with the first score since his return a few minutes later pic.twitter.com/EeJDhhqwnL — Neil Loughran (@neil_loughran) February 16, 2025

After that Donegal closed the game out well with Michael Murphy contributing three points to his side’s 21-point total.

Paddy McBrearty, who scored six, was instrumental for his side, always finding himself in space for the Ulster champions and scoring from all angles.

Follow the liveblog below for live updates from MacCumhaill Park.