Dogged Cavan finish with a two-goal flourish to end long wait for victory on home soil

Ciarán Brady protects the ball as Louth's Ciaran Downey challenges him for it at Breffini Park during their NFL Division Two fixture. PICTURE BY ADRIAN DONOHOE

Allianz National Football League Division Two: Cavan 3-15 Louth 0-18

FOR an hour there was never more than a kick of the ball between these evenly-matched sides and they’d traded hits and scores in the gutters until Cavan grabbed the victory they desperately needed in the closing stages.

Two goals – both a result of unfortunate errors by Louth goalkeeper Niall McDonnell – saw the Breffnimen end a seven-game run without a home win stretching back to May 2023.

After defeat in the first two games, another loss would have left Ray Galligan’s side in the relegation mire but doggedly winning a game that was level four times means they’re now looking up, not down.

“It was all about that bit more determination and grit,” said Galligan.

“They showed that. Conditions were heavy underfoot. To a man they really stepped up, on and off the ball and that’s all you can ask for.”

A goalkeeper himself, Galligan sympathised with Louth’s McDonnell – who had saved Darragh Lovett’s first half penalty.

“I would feel sorry for the poor ‘keeper because I’ve been there many times,” he said.

“It’s just one of those things, we got the bit of luck today. It could just as easily have been in the back of our own net in the second-half a few times. It would have been a completely different result then.”

Louth manager Ger Brennan expected Cavan to scrap for every ball. His side shaded the first half and had their noses in front with the end in sight only for Cavan’s goal double to sink them.

“Cavan took the opportunities that came their way, so congratulations to them,” said the former Dublin star.

“We knew it was going to be a tough outing, they lost their two opening games and they’re fighting for security in Division Two. It’s disappointing from our point of view and I have to acknowledge the hard work of our players, the effort is always there.

“To be fair to Niall McDonnell, he’s gotten us out of so many holes in the past and it’s one of those things. Further out the field, there were opportunities that we left behind us.”

Sam Mulroy topped scored for Louth at Kingspan Breffni. Picture: Seamus Loughran

Louth opened the scoring when corner-back Donal McKenny grabbed Gearoid McKiernan’s mishit shot and broke out with pace. Midfielder Conor Grimes fed Ryan Burns who split the posts for an early two-pointer.

Dara McVeety’s energy kept Cavan in it. Wearing six but playing up front, he slid in to toe-poke Cavan’s first score but Louth were slick on the counter and Ciaran Downey and Liam Jackson, after a silky surge from Sam Mulroy, had them three up after 13 minutes.

Leads don’t seem to last long these days. Cavan wiped out the arrears when McVeety took a quick tap-and-go free and played in Jason McLoughlin who smacked a confident finish into the Louth net.

James Smith added a point to give Cavan the lead for the first time and despite the blustery wind and the heavy pitch the scores kept coming.

Louth midfielder Tommy Durnin did well to cut out a pass aimed at his opposite number James Smith. He got his head up and picked out Downey and then sprinted forward to receive the ball again. His goal-bound effort was cut out on the line but Durnin quickly made amends with his county’s second two-pointer.

The burly Louth defenders were too physical when the light Cavan forwards carried the ball into the tackle and Durnin and Mulroy were involved in another break which ended with Conal McKeever being fouled. Mulroy swung over the free to send Louth 0-8 to 1-3 ahead.

McVeety and Downey swapped scores but the Cavan midfield won a lot of ball throughout the game and James Smith soared to field the kickout and picked out McVeety who played in Lovett.

When he was shoved in the back by Dermot Campbell referee Paul Falloon – who didn’t over-do it with his whistle - awarded the home side a penalty. Lovett took it but McDonnell guessed right and saved.

Cavan levelled through McVeety and Oisin Brady but Evan Crowe and McDonnell split the posts to leave the visitors 0-12 to 1-7 ahead at the break.

McLoughlin, scorer of his county’s goal, kept one out with a block on Grimes’s boot early in the second half and Padraig Faulkner opened the scoring from the right wing before Mulroy restored Louth’s two-point advantage.

McVeety and Luke Fortune scores left it level after 50 minutes (1-10 to 0-13) and Louth responded when the reliable Mulroy kicked one from play after cutting in from the left wing and added a free off the deck.

With the tit-for-tat pattern continuing, the faithful in the stand began to feel the pressure.

“NO WILD SHOTS,” roared a Louth supporter who added an expletive-laden rebuke when Andy McDonnell did have a go from distance.

He missed but Cavan substitute Conor Madden didn’t and his two-pointer levelled it again on with 16 minutes to go.

The Cavan bench made an impact and the home side were winning the midfield battle but the scores dried up as the teams prepared themselves for the final sprint to the line.

There were seven minutes with no scores before the game burst back into life.

Mulroy’s free gave Louth the lead again with eight minutes left and then Conor Madden flicked just wide after McKiernan had tried his luck.

Cavan pressed up as Louth goalkeeper McDonnell set up his kickout. He intended his restart to go long but mishit the ball straight to Madden who, with McDonnell scurrying back, stuck the ball into the net.

And it got worse for McDonnell. McKiernan broke through and took the sensible option of a point but his shot didn’t have the legs. It looped over the bemused Louth goalkeeper and into the top corner to leave Cavan five up (3-13 to 0-17) with five minutes to play.

There was no way back for the Wee County.

Cavan: G O’Rourke (0-1 45); N Carolan, B O’Connell, J McLoughlin (1-0); P Faulkner (0-1), D McVeety (0-4), O Kiernan; J Smith (0-2), O Brady (0-1); L Fortune (0-1), G Smith, C Brady; D Lovett, G McKiernan (1-2, 0-1 free), E Crowe (0-1)

Subs: S McEvoy for Lovett (40), C Madden for Faulkner (50), C Madden (1-2, 0-2 2pt) for O Brady (55), K Clarke for Crowe (59), R O’Neill for G Smith (68)

Louth: N McDonnell; D Campbell, P Lynch, D McKenny; C McKeever, L Jackson (0-2), V Leddy; T Durnin (0-2 2pt), C Grimes; D Nally, C Downey (0-2), A McDonnell (0-2 2pt); F Malone, S Mulroy (0-6, 0-3 frees), R Burns (0-3, 0-2 2pt)

Subs: L Gray for Malone (40), P Matthews for Leddy (50), C Keenan for Grimes (50), C Murphy (0-1) for Nally (52), C Byrne for McDonnell (52)

Black card: Durnin (69)

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)