Derry v Galway: Match details, Throw-in time and how to watch as Tally stills searches for first win as Oak Leafers boss

Anton Tohill makes a spectacular fetch at midfield for Derry against Kerry in their fixture in Celtic Park. Picture: Margaret McLaughlin

IT seems that Derry are still in a hangover phase from last year having started this season with two losses in the National League.

The latest of those losses was against Kerry, who dumped them out of the All-Ireland championship last year in the quarter-finals, ending Mickey Harte’s tenure in the hotseat.

The man eventually chosen to take over, Paddy Tally, has not yet managed to get the Oak Leafers back to their league-winning standards of last year.

This weekend they will try to defy the odds as they welcome Galway to Celtic Park for their third attempt at getting points on the board.

On the other hand, Galway have gone from strength to strength, embracing the FRC’s new ‘enhancements’, winning against All-Ireland champions Armagh and Connacht rivals Mayo.

Padraic Joyce’s side will feel confident travelling up the N17 and N15 this weekend as they face a Derry side that still has a ways to go before they can challenge for honours.

There weren’t any fresh injuries that emerged from the all-Connacht derby win over Mayo so last year’s All-Ireland finalists can fully prepare for their third game of the season against last year’s National League champions.

When and where is the Derry v Galway National Football League fixture?

The Allianz National Football League fixture between Derry and Galway will take place at Celtic Park in Derry on Saturday, February.

Throw-in is scheduled for 5pm.

Where can I watch Derry v Galway?

Irish-language broadcaster TG4 will show the Derry v Galway game live.

The Irish News will also be providing live updates from the game at Celtic Park.