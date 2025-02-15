Derry v Galway: Paddy Tally’s side end their losing streak against high-flying Tribesmen at Celtic Park

Derry Shane McGuigan celebrates a late free against Galway during the NFL Div 1 match played at Celtic Park, Derry on Saturday 15th February 2025. PICTURE BY MARGARET MCLAUGHLIN

AFTER a turnaround second-half performance at Celtic Park, Derry got their first point of the season against league leaders.

Galway got off to the better start, with Dylan McHugh scoring an early goal to make it 0-1 to 1-01 after 1- minutes.

The Tribesmen piled on the scores as they settled into the game, with Shane Walsh getting six points (two two-pointers) in the opening period.

Midfielder John Maher justified his starting spot by playing out of his skin in the first half, scoring one point and getting a goal-saving block at the other end.

Paul Cassidy kept Derry in the fight in the first half with three scores but the Ulster side still went into the break down by nine.

In the second half, Shane McGuigan had time repeating itself by getting the first score, this time from a free. The Sleacht Néill forward would go on to eight points in all, including crucial scores near the end to cement the result.

Lachlan Murray played like a man possessed in the second half when he was introduced, scoring three and being a constant thorn in Padraic Joyce’s side.

In the end, Galway fell apart under the pressure that Derry were putting them under and struggled to string attacks together and leaking scores at the other end.

Paddy Tally and Co will be happy with the performance they put in and can travel to Dublin next week with confidence and a point under their belt as they look to secure their Division One status.

