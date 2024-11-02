Derry’s Jude McAtamney set to make NFL debut against Washington Commanders

Former Derry U20 player McAtamney hopes to feature heavily for the Giants this year

SWATRAGH’S own Jude McAtamney has been elevated to the active roster for the New York Giants and will make his competitive NFL debut against the Washington Commanders this weekend.

The former Derry U20 player will take the next step on his NFL journey on Sunday when he steps out at the MetLife Stadium.

After being signed in the summer by the New York Giants following his performances at Rutgers University, McAtamney was put on the practice squad to home his craft under the guidance of NFL veteran (and Scottish-born) Graham Gano.

He was signed by Big Blue as their International Player Pathway player slot due to his Irish nationality.

Jude is the first player to be elevated from the list of 28 IPP players this season.

Jude McAtamney (99) warms up alongside Graham Gano ahead of their preseason game against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. PICTURE: Eric Pinkus/New York Giants

Gano suffered an injury setback which forced the Giants to explore their options, with head coach Brian Daboll receiving huge criticism for not elevating McAtamney against the Commanders earlier in the season and opting for no kicker for the game.

Greg Joseph was then picked up off the waiver wire by the Giants from the Detriot Lions’ practice squad.

Joseph, who was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, has played for nine NFL teams during his career, which explains why Daboll went for him over a rookie McAtamney.

However, Greg Joseph was placed on the injured reserve after an abdomen injury and will now miss at least the next four games.

Jude McAtamney in action for Derry U20s in 2018, McAtamney is now preparing to face the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium tomorrow. Picture by Mary K Burke

This gives McAtamney a month to impress Badoll and his Giants teammates and earn his spot on the roster on a more permanent basis.

McAtamney has already kicked for the Giants in the preseason, sharing the kicking duties with Graham Gano over the course of the camp, however, this will be his first appearance in a competitive fixture where the result counts towards the team’s record.

He will become the first person from Derry to play in an NFL game.