Crows sink Dockers while Port Adelaide shock Hawthorn in AFLW

Amy Mulholland of the Fremantle Dockers sat out their thumping defeat by the Crows. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Amy Mulholland’s AFLW season came to an abrupt halt when the Fremantle Dockers were outclassed 49-12 away to the Adelaide Crows in the first semi-final at Norwood Oval.

The Forkhill woman is one of the Dockers’ best players, but she missed the game due to concussion protocols after falling on her head and neck in last week’s qualifying final victory over the Essendon Bombers.

Donegal’s Amy Boyle-Carr was left out of the Crows starting 16 for the third consecutive week, but despite her absence the Crows powered to their fifth consecutive preliminary final (last four) in the scorching spring heat.

After an extended quarter-time break, in 35 degrees (95 Fahrenheit) Celsius temperatures, the Crows led by 29-points at half-time and from then on the result was never in doubt.

On the rare occasions that Fremantle threatened to kick a goal their forward structure disconnected in the absence of Mulholland.

Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy was named as one of Fremantle’s best players for her match tally of 18 disposals (12 kicks & 6 handballs), 2 marks, and 5 tackles.

Meath’s double All-Ireland winner Orlagh Lally chipped in with 10 disposals (6 kicks & 4 handballs), 1 mark, and 3 tackles.

Mayo’s Niamh Kelly produced a solid four quarter effort for the Crows with 11 disposals (7 kicks & 4 handballs), 1 mark, and 5 tackles.

Reigning premiers, the Brisbane Lions will host Brisbane in the second preliminary final next week.

In the second semi-final, Mayo defender Aileen Gilroy and former Galway Ladies footballer Áine McDonagh were on the Hawthorn team shocked 49-50 at home to Port Adelaide under the lights at Ikon Park in Melbourne.

Playing in their maiden finals campaign, the Power came back from 22-points down (6 points for a goal) at three-quarter time to complete the biggest final-quarter comeback in AFLW history.

They will travel to unbeaten premiership favourites North Melbourne in the first preliminary final next week.

Fermanagh star Blaithin Bogue has been named as an emergency player on several occasions by the Kangaroos this season, but it would be a major surprise if she made her AFLW debut against Port.

Gilroy was named as one of Hawthorn’s best players for her match tally of 13 disposals (12 kicks & 1 handball), 1 mark, two tackles, and 1 behind. She also gained 416 metres.

McDonagh left the field in tears in the third quarter with a gruesome deep laceration in the palm of her left hand caused by an opponent accidentally standing on her hand.

After undergoing some intensive treatment from Hawthorn doctors, McDonagh made a valiant attempt to return to the action mid-way through the fourth quarter but was wisely overruled by Hawks coach Daniel Webster. She finished with 7 disposals (6 kicks & 1 handball), 3 marks, 3 tackles, 1 goal, and two behinds.

The 2024 AFLW Grand Final on November 30 will be played under lights for the first time in the competition’s history.