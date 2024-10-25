Craigbane and Killeeshil get ball rolling in race for Ulster junior football title

AIB Ulster Club JFC preliminary round

Craigbane (Derry) v Killeeshil (Tyrone) (Saturday, Owenbeg, 4pm)

IT could so easily not have been Craigbane and Killeeshil running out of the Owenbeg tunnel on Saturday.

Their county finals were cut from the same cloth. Late drama and goals and getting out of jail.

With time almost up, Killeeshil were three points in arrears. A second title was as far away as ever until Michael O’Neill capitalised on an Aghaloo defensive error.

His goal levelled matters, before substitute Cormac Donaghy curled over the winning point from the tightest of angles.

Victory from the jaws of defeat. Often on the other side, this time it was Killeeshil’s turn to find a winning way with a star performance from Packie McMullan at its core.

Craigbane were the same. Ballymaguigan led by a goal at half-time in the Derry final.

Talisman Lee Moore came on at half-time. Bliain Gormley and Rory Moore were also sprung from the bench during the second half to give them a lift. They were still chasing the game and it looked like slipping away until Lee Moore tucked away a late penalty.

The last of Craigbane’s seven Derry intermediate titles came back in 2011 before they added a second Ulster success. They have plenty of championship tradition.

Emigration hit them hard, but after dropping down to junior, manager Kevin Moore has continued to blood new players.

In contrast, Killeeshil have one intermediate title. Their sole junior success was 11 years ago when an Emyvale goal closed them out in the Ulster final.

They weren’t back in a Tyrone final until this season and currently sit in third spot ahead of the league play-offs.

Comfortable wins over Clann na nGael, Drumquin and Strabane set up that final pairing with Aghaloo.

After playing second fiddle, their comeback and resolve kept them within touch before O’Neill changed everything with the late goal.

It leaves them well-placed this weekend. A champion with room for improvement is always a tough nut to crack.

Craigbane have unfinished business this weekend. Derry champions two years ago, they came unstuck in the Ulster opener, losing by a point after playing much of the game with 14 men.

Jude Óg Moore is an important player at midfield, with captain Fergal Mortimer having an eye for a score.

There is the impact Cahir O’Kane made in the Derry final. Jude McLaughlin could form a dangerous inside duo with Lee Moore.

Craigbane feel they didn’t reach their heights in the final. Killeeshil are the same. The competition history reaches the favourites’ tag to the Red Hand champions.