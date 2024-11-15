Craigbane and Drumhowan closely matched as Ulster Club JFC final spot beckons

AIB Ulster Club JFC semi-final

Craigbane (Derry) v Drumhowan (Monaghan)

(Saturday, O’Neills Healy Park, 2pm)

TWO clubs who know what Ulster success feels like lock horns for a spot in next weekend’s Ulster junior football final.

Monaghan champions Drumhowan landed provincial honours 16 years ago and goalkeeper Enda Duffy, Liam McGuirk and Kevin Mooney are still on board from that panel.

The Farney side were winners over Aghadrumsee in the quarter-final, with McGuirk rolling back the years with 1-2 of their tally.

Craigbane have won the Ulster intermediate title twice, in 2000 and 2011. From the latter team, they still have a spine of players leading the charge this afternoon. Bliain Gormley, Brian Rainey, Jude McLaughlin, Lee and Rory Moore – the latter two sons of manager Kevin – are still to the fore.

Another player from that winning team – David Lowry – has joined Cahir O’Kane on the injury list since their preliminary-round win over Tyrone champions Killeeshil.

Craigbane beat a fancied Knockbride team in the last round, with Lee Moore’s 0-5 and a goal from Jude McLaughlin the key contributions on the foundation of a fine team performance.

While it might feel like they have a championship already played, with two significant wins, Craigbane’s reward is another stellar test.

This title has been won by a Monaghan side on eight occasions – most recently in 2019 by last year’s beaten finalists Blackhill. No Derry side has ever won it.

Drumhowan looked controlled for long periods of their win over Aghadrumsee. Monaghan panellist Daragh McElearney is a key player, while wing-back Killian McAdam got forward to score.

If McGuirk is important, then so too are Tom Doherty and Kevin Mooney, who drop deep to win possession, with goalkeeper Daly able to put variation into his kick-outs. It will be a factor today.

Bliain Gormley and Jude Óg Moore are a formidable pairing with Rory Moore, Brian Rainey and Jacob McElhinney also filtering into make their middle third tick.

Drumhowan get plenty from captain Patrick Quinn at midfield, with centre-back Jonathan Lavelle timing his piercing runs through the centre.

Craigbane have a similar attacking source from deep, with the overlapping Conor McLaughlin in consistent form. They also need another performance from Eoin Coll if he is assigned to curb Liam McGuirk.

By its nature, the Ulster race is an even one and it’s hard to see this encounter deviating. The winner will prevail by the kick of a ball.