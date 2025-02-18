Colm Nally exits Cavan after just two League games as Galligan welcomes McKiernan input

Colm Nally stepped down from his Cavan coaching role after two games

COLM Nally’s time with Cavan lasted just two games and the highly-rated coach stepped away after the Breffnimen’s loss to Meath on February 2.

With James Burke and former Tyrone All-Ireland winner Stephen O’Neill included in his backroom team, Cavan manager Ray Galligan says he isn’t looking for a replacement for Nally, whose son Daire played against Cavan for Louth on Sunday.

“Colm just stepped away with commitments to the Football Review Committee over the last couple of weeks,” said Galligan.

“It was an opportunity for him I suppose with the break (in games) to just step away. He’d only started in January. So, he was only in with us for three-four weeks.”

Meanwhile, Galligan has been delighted to have veteran Gearoid McKiernan back in harness this season. McKiernan, a force in midfield or further forward, is to Cavan what Michael Murphy is to Donegal and he top-scored with 1-2 on Sunday as the Breffnimen came from behind to beat the Wee County on home soil.

“He’s a huge player,” said Galligan.

“He’s a fantastic role model for any young player.

“For his age, to be putting the miles on the clock that he is and to be such a presence on the field, we’re very fortunate to have him back in the camp, both on and off the field.

“It gives everyone a boost. As I say, we’re just going to enjoy having him as long as we can because he’s a once-in-a-lifetime player in Cavan.

“He’s achieved so much, even individually, so we’re very happy to have him.”