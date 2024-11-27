Clean-up Gaelic Football or send it down a rabbit hole of red tape? Football Review Committee proposals reach moment of truth GAA Special Congress in Croke Park

Connacht's Jack Carney kicks a two-point score from outside the 40 metre arc in last month's inter-provincial game against Leinster. Picture by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

THE root-and-branch examination into finding cures for Gaelic Football’s alleged ailments reaches its moment of truth at the Special Congress in Croke Park on Saturday.

Headed-up by former Dublin manager Jim Gavin, the Football Review Committee conducted a forensic and thorough investigation of the laws of the game, consulted with stakeholders, played trials and invited the public to have their say before they tabled a list of measures they feel will clean up the sport and make it a more interesting spectacle.

Gaelic Football has changed dramatically over the last two decades and some of the proposals – such as the ‘Three-v-Three′ rule – are aimed at bringing an end to the 14-behind-the-ball/counterattacking tactics many teams employ.

Others, such as the ‘tap-and-go’ idea are aimed at speeding the game up and giving an extra advantage to the attacking team when free-kicks are awarded.

Will they clean-up the game or send it down a rabbit hole of rules and regulations?

If passed by delegates the recommendations will enter the rule book for the start of the 2025 National League and will be trialled in a competitive environment and then be used in the Championship before another review at the end of the season.

FRC Proposals for Special Congress:

1. One-v-one throw-in to start the game

CURRENTLY only one player from each side even looks at the ball at the throw-in these days, the others are usually involved in grappling or a blocking match with their counterpart.

The rule will change so at the start of both halves, the referee will throw the ball in to just one player from each team.

The other two midfielders will take a position on opposite sides of the field on the halfway line and enter the field of play as the ball is thrown in.

For: It cuts out the predictable macho jousting.

Against: The midfielders who are not involved in the throw-in racing in from the sidelines will take a bit of getting used to.

2. Kick-outs

THERE are two changes to look out for here. The first is that kick-outs will be taken from the 20-metre line and must go beyond the 40-metre arc.

The second is that players can be inside the 20-metre line when the goalkeeper kicks the ball out but they must remain 13 metres from the ball.

If an opposition player interferes with the goalkeeper or intercepts the ball within the 40 metre arc the ball would be brought forward 50 metres.

For: It will encourage long kickouts and high fielding while allowing players to remain behind the 20-metre line will speed-up restarts.

Against: It’s a bit draconian isn’t it? Never again shall ye take a short kickout… What’s wrong with an occasional short kickout?

Armagh goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty on the attack

3. The goalkeeper’s role

THE new proposal will mean that a goalkeeper can still come out and go on the attack or cut down space for opposition kickouts but they can only receive a pass from a teammate if they are inside the opposition half, or if they and the player passing the ball are inside their large rectangle.

For: Attacking goalkeepers are one thing, goalkeepers coming out the field and hanging around to be the extra man and slowing the game down with tiresome ‘recycling’ is another.

Against: The innovative attacking excellence of an Ethan Rafferty or a Niall Morgan can still be rewarded but most goalkeepers will be rooted to their line.

4. Solo and go

THIS concept seeks to address the issue of defenders slowing the game down by making fouls. ‘Solo and go’ means that a player who is fouled has the option of continuing play by taking a tow tap and going on, rather than stopping play to take a free.

It doesn’t have to be the player who is fouled that takes the ‘Solo and Go’ but it must be taken immediately otherwise a free-kick will be awarded from the place of the foul.

A ‘Solo and Go’ cannot be made inside the opposition 20m line.

For: It could speed up the game and cut out tactical fouling.

Against: Someone other than the player who had been fouled taking the ‘Solo and Go’ could lead to confusion.

5. Three-v-Three

IT started with the ‘blanket defence’ and all county teams now employ the tactic of pulling everyone into their own half when their opponents have the ball.

If this proposal is passed teams must keep a minimum of three outfield players in each half of the field. The halfway line will be marked with a dashed line from sideline to sideline and both teams must have at least three players either side of it.

For: Having six players – three from each team – in the other half will create much more space for the attacking team and potentially more scores. Furthermore, in the event of a turnover, counterattacking teams should have an outlet to kick the ball forward quickly which will encourage end-to-end action.

Against: Man-marking defenders may never pass the halfway line again.

6. The advanced mark

THE existing mark rule will be scrapped in favour of a new law where a player may claim a mark if the ball is caught inside the 20m line after it is kick passed outside the 45m line. The player who catches the ball may can continue normal play but if no advantage is accrued the referee will give a free-kick from the place of the mark.

For: The new rule could potentially encourage long kicking and high fielding.

Against: If a forward catches the ball, plays on and is dispossessed by a good tackle he will then be given a free from where he originally caught the ball. It seems unfair on defenders. Brace yourself for moans and groans around grounds if this law goes through.

7. The 40-metre arc

THE new 40m arc will be introduced at each end of the field and extended back to join at the 20m line. A shot over the bar (45s will still be worth one point and goals three) from outside the arc will be worth two points, a shot from inside the arc or inside the 20m line is worth one point.

For: It would encourage teams to shoot for long-range points. It should also lead to more space closer to the goal if defending players push out to the 40m arc or beyond to prevent the team in possession from attempting shots for a two-point score.

Against: The arc is a carbon copy of what is used basketball to distinguish between a two-point basket from a three-pointer but is it feasible or practical on a grass field? Imagine the furore in an All-Ireland final if a player who’s team is a point down kicks the ball over the bar from distance. Was he inside the arc? Was his heel/toe just touching the line? VAR anyone?