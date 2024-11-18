Clann Eireann v Errigal Ciarán: Match details, throw-in time and how to watch as the Armagh and Tyrone champions battle it out for a place in the Ulster final

Jack Conlon of Clann Eireann celebrates a late point in the win over Newbridge at Celtic Park. Picture: Margaret McLaughlin

GOING into the business end of the Ulster Senior Football Championship, it’s another classic Armagh v Tyrone clash up next.

Clann Eireann of Lurgan have impressed in their county championship and sole provincial game this year so far against Derry champions Newbridge.

Ryan Owens and Jack Conlon scored late on to give the orange and white of Lurgan a semi-final berth after a tough game against the side that knocked out the All-Ireland senior club title holders Glen.

That same day, Errigal Ciarán also won their place in the Ulster semi-final after brushing off an ambitious Cargin, who had won their second Antrim football title in a row.

The Tyrone champions will need to be firing on all cylinders and may have to lean on their star power in the shape of the Canavans.

The winner of this fixture will have a daunting task ahead of them in the Ulster final as they take on the winner of Down champions Kilcoo and Monaghan’s finest Scotstown, who play their game the previous day.

When and where is the Ulster Senior Football Championship semi-final between Clann Eireann and Errigal Ciarán?

The AIB Ulster Senior Football Championship semi-final between Clann Eireann and Errigal Ciarán will take place at Páirc Esler on Sunday, November 24.

Throw-in is scheduled for 3.15pm.

How can I watch Clann Eireann v Errigal Ciarán?

The game will be broadcast on TG4.