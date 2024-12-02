Clann Eireann outscore St Molaise to set up an Ulster Minor Football semi-final against Magherafelt

Clann Eireann’s Euan McAreavey celebrates scoring a goal in the win over St Molaise at Coláiste Feirste. Picture: Seamus Loughran

CLANN Eireann advanced to the semi-final with a high-scoring win against St Molaise at Coláiste Feirste yesterday.

The Lurgan club’s goals were scored by James McCooe, Adam Furphy, Colm Henderson and Euan McAreavy (two), while the Irvinestown found the net twice via Barry Goodwin, who also got the bulk of their points from frees.

The first half was closely-fought, with both sides wasting chances. Clann Eireann did net twice, though for a 2-2 to 0-7 half-time lead.

Tommy Coleman’s side took the game by the scruff of the neck in the second period, scoring two points in as many minutes to start the half off and not letting their foot off the gas.

They kept the scoreboard ticking over before ramming home 2-3 in the last quarter. St Molaise also managed a late scoring spurt, hitting 3-2 in the last eight minutes. But it proved too little too late for the Fermanagh side.

Clann now face Derry champions Magherafelt in the semi-final.