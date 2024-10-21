Clan na Gael v Clann Eireann: Match details, throw-in time and how to watch the Armagh SFC final

Clann Eireann’s Seamus Conville and Clan na Gael’s Aidan Patterson, who played against each other when the teams last played against each other in a Senior Football Championship Final in 1968 with Aidan Patterson scoring 1-4 and Clan na Gael winning. PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

AFTER last week’s weather cancellation, the highly-anticipated all-Lurgan Armagh SFC final will take place this week.

Clann Eireann managed to upset the holders and favourites for this year’s competition, Crossmaglen Rangers, and did not have the easiest of lead-ups to their final date.

The orange side of Lurgan breezed past town rivals St Peter’s before losing to Maghery by a point in the second round of fixtures.

They then went on to beat Madden and advanced to the play-off round against Ballymacnab who, without the injured Rory Grugan to help them, fell to Clann Eireann’s firepower.

Armagh Harps were next in line for the north Armagh outfit and after their 2-12 to 1-12 victory, Crossmaglen met their footballing fate.

The blue side of Lurgan, Clan na Gael are the only team to stand in the way of a first Armagh SFC title since 2021 for Clann Eireann.

Clan na Gael laid a statement from the start, beating Crossmaglen at Davitt Park in their first fixture in the group stage of the championship.

Further victories against Granemore and Sarsfields led the Blues to the top of their group and straight to the quarter-final stage.

Killeavy, who had a decent season considering their coach left before a ball was kicked, ran them close, only losing by one point in the last eight.

It was Madden who were Clan na Gael’s last opponents, with the Lurgan lads coming out two points to the good.

When and where is the Armagh football county final between Clan na Gel and Clann Eireann?

The Cormac Leonard Commercials Armagh Senior Football Championship final between Clan na Gael and Clann Eireann will take place on Saturday, October 26 at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds after being cancelled last Sunday due to Storm Ashley.

Throw-in is scheduled for 6pm.

Where can I watch Clan na Gael v Clann Eireann?

The final will be streamed on Armagh TV and all streams that were bought last weekend will still be valid this Saturday.