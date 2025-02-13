Canavan brothers, Peter Harte, Joe Oguz and Cormac Quinn could return to Tyrone squad for Mayo trip

THE Canavan brothers, Darragh and Ruairi, could return to the Tyrone squad for Sunday’s trip to Castlebar.

The Errigal Ciaran pair have missed the first two rounds of the League and hadn’t trained since their club narrowly lost out in the All-Ireland final against Dublin’s Cuala on January 19.

After a heavy collision, Darragh was withdrawn after 22 minutes suffering from concussion and younger brother Ruairi also finished a thrilling game concussed.

GAA guidelines stipulate that the minimum recovery period is 15 days which was February 3 and the talented forwards could play some part in Sunday’s round three clash.

Tyrone began their Division One campaign under new manager Malachy O’Rourke with a morale-boosting seven-point win over Derry but lost by eight points against All-Ireland champions Armagh at the Athletic Grounds in round two.

After defeats to Dublin and Galway, hosts Mayo are still searching for their first win and Tyrone assistant-manager Colm McCullagh says the Canavans will be limited to cameo appearances – if they feature at all – at McHale Park.

“They needed a break after the club season they had – all the Errigal boys did,” he said.

“We’re slowly reintegrating them back in. This weekend could be too soon and if there is any (involvement) at all, it will be very small.”

The other representatives from the Ulster champions - Harte, Quinn and midfielder Oguz - could also return to the fray on Sunday, depending on form and fitness in training this week.

Peter Harte of Errigal Ciaran on his way to scoring his side's goal against Cuala in the All Ireland Club Senior championship final at Croke Park, Dublin. Picture: Oliver McVeigh

Two points separate second-placed Donegal from bottom side Mayo in the claustrophobic Division One table and Kevin McStay’s Westerners will be desperate to clinch a first win of the season on home soil.

“They’ll be looking to get points on the board, so we’re under no illusion about what Mayo will bring,” said McCullagh.

“They’ll be disappointed with the start they’ve had and they have players to come back as well – the Crossmolina (All-Ireland intermediate champions) boys have to come back. Castlebar is always a tricky place to go to, so we know it’s going to be a real battle down there.

“Division One is ultra-competitive anyway, it’s serious, and every team is scrapping to get enough points for survival. Anything after that is probably a bonus.”

Tyrone trailed neighbours Armagh by 1-14 to 0-3 at half-time in their recent meeting but the Red Hands didn’t throw in the towel and salvaged some pride by racking up 15 points in the second period.

“We were content with the Derry match – to get two points on the board was important,” said two-time All-Ireland-winning Dromore clubman McCullagh.

“It was Armagh’s first home game after winning the All-Ireland and we knew it was going to be a big occasion for them. After their defeat (to Galway in round one) we knew they were going to be up for it and that proved to be the way.

“It was a disappointing result but, the way the score was at half-time, it probably would have been easy for the boys to say: ‘The game’s gone for us’ but they knuckled down and they put in a really good shift in the second half.

“The gap was too big for us to close – we had a spell but Armagh were always able to chip in with a point here and there and keep the distance – but in terms of effort and workrate from the boys, we would have been happy enough with their response.”

The new rules have been the major talking point of this season so far and McCullagh has noticed that the ‘enhancements’ are gradually bedding in as the weeks go by.

“The more you work at them, the more accustomed you become to them,” he said.

“Overall, the boys have enjoyed them and they’ve brought a new lease of life to the game. A lot of what we were watching previously wasn’t good – there were some decent games but they were periodic really, they weren’t consistent.

“The boys have taken to them well and seem to be embracing them.”