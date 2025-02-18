Cahair O’Kane: Banning goalkeepers creating 12v11 is the last remaining barrier to the great game we crave

Cahair is a sports reporter and columnist with the Irish News specialising in Gaelic Games.

Derry's Neill McNicholl had their best goal chance at the weekend when he took advantage of the 12v11 scenario. Picture: Margaret McLaughlin

IN Matthew Syed’s acclaimed book Black Box Thinking, the author spends a lot of time examining a closed loop mindset.

Given all the unfortunate and tragic air traffic accidents in recent months it’s perhaps not the best time to invoke its key message, but it still stands up to scrutiny.

The book’s title comes from how the aviation industry differs from many others through its use of black box recorders.

If there is an accident on an aeroplane, the data from the black box is analysed so that procedures can be changed to avoid a repeat.

What Syed found in his research was that other areas such as healthcare in particular often operate in a closed loop.

This is the term used for when you bury your head in the sand until the sirens cool.

Mistakes are written off as just that. Cover-ups then happen. And nothing gets learned.

We’re kind of in a phase with Gaelic football right now where two closed loops are hopping off each other like Aidan Forker and Michael Murphy.

People are judging with their own eyes.

There is nothing scientific about a Twitter poll but 83% of 3,000 respondents said at the weekend they thought the game was either miles better or better than it had been in 2024. That’s a significant majority.

We are all guilty of being blinded by our own prejudice.

I have, like many others, been stuck in a bit of a closed loop the last eight weeks.

Desperate for the game to change and the new rules to stick, it’s been a struggle to see their flaws.

Week three of the league shone a light on them.

The FRC will consider proper tweaks at the end of round five.

I fear that if they don’t move on the 12v11 at that point, the summer will not be what was envisaged.

Instead of a utopian dream that players would begin to play with their heads up and kick the ball into that 3v3 when they get a turnover, we’re already seeing the transition slowing up.

The early kick has been largely abandoned in favour of a slower build-up.

Then the goalkeeper ambles up.

And what we’ve seen this week is that teams are already loading up six and seven in the full-forward line to create that huge pocket of space.

Defences have been criticised for sitting deep but they haven’t had much choice. They’re being sucked in there by the forwards.

That space is grand when it’s being used for creating shots. But already we’re seeing evidence that, particularly against the wind, motives are darker.

The ball is being kept for longer passages again.

Donegal defended it differently at the weekend. They were aggressive at the head of the arc, sending Shane O’Donnell to go and meet Ethan Rafferty every time he set foot in their territory.

The Ulster champions worked like dogs to cover off the space for the overlap and they shut Armagh down.

It’s probably not a realistic week-on-week template for everyone to follow.

Donegal were hyped for that game. Huge crowd, All-Ireland champions, a growing rivalry, Murphy back. You don’t have that same energy feeding in every week.

By and large, the defensive team is not squeezing out. They’re scared of being caught piggy-in-the-middle.

At one stage in Newry on Saturday night, struggling to get to grips with goalkeeper Billy Hogan’s control of the game for Meath, Down pushed their own goalkeeper Ronan Burns out into the full-back line.

He left the net empty, pushed another man out and made it 12v12.

It’s not realistic to think that would ever become a norm.

The good news is that there is an easy fix.

It’s very clear now.

For the good of the sport, there just has to be a complete ban on the goalkeeper being given possession in open play.

That’s all it takes.

The rest of the rules are working great. But because we’re not getting the 1v1 contests, defences are going to keep on doing the safe thing. They’re 11v12. They need to protect themselves. The only way to do that is to sit in.

In an 11v11 game where the ball can’t go back to the ‘keeper, it changes the entire dynamic.

The game would more likely become the strung-out version of itself that it was hoped it would become.

That’s possibly the only way to reintroduce more kick-passing again, although that dream is pretty much dead really.

Kicking is inefficient. It’s safer and more effective to handpass the ball.

Short of an all-out ban on the handpass, which would make a total mess of the game, there is no solution.

The best hope is an 11v11 game in each half. Keep the three up, keep the solo-and-go.

You can give goalkeepers back the kickout. Let them use the D rather than the arc.

The ban on the backpass will mean more longer kickouts will happen organically anyway.

And when it goes short, it presents a huge opportunity for the other team to press because the ball can’t go back to the ‘keeper.

Because you can’t load the defence up to anything more than 11v11, pressing high could well become the order of the day.

Chrissy McKaigue argued all this to me the day Kerry beat Derry.

I told him to take his coaching hat off.

He was right. I was stuck in a closed loop.

Absolutely keep the 50m penalty for delaying the free. It might feel draconian but it’s already working. Teams are not delaying the free.

If you change that to 20m or 25m or even a yellow card (which referees would be less inclined to enforce), you’re just inviting cynicism back in.

The changes have made a massive difference. Football is better. If the rules stay as they are now, it will still be a better game than it was last year.

The wind will settle down, games will even up, and the All-Ireland series will produce some brilliant games.

But it could be better again.

It’s not fair on teams to leave it until the end of the league.

Put the change in at round five.

There’s enough evidence there already that the 12v11 is the one remaining barrier to the frenetic, high-energy, skilful game we’re tantalisingly close to unlocking.

Ban the goalkeeper joining the attack but give him back the skill of his kickout.

Round three of the league was our black box.

It showed us what the future will look like unless we act now to fix the mistake.

The evidence is there in front of our eyes, crying out to be heeded.

Banning the goalkeeper is the last missing piece of the jigsaw.

From there, you have your 11v11, your 1v1, your kickout contests and your fairness.

Anything else is closed loop thinking.