Brendan Crossan: Antrim should never loosen their grip on the important symbolism of Corrigan Park

Brendan is a sports reporter at The Irish News. He has worked at the media outlet since January 1999 and specialises in GAA, soccer and boxing. He has been the Republic of Ireland soccer correspondent since 2001 and has covered the 2002 and 2006 World Cup finals and the 2012 European Championships

The Antrim footballers are hopeful they will be playing All-Ireland champions Armagh at Corrigan Park in April PICTURE MAL MCCANN

ALTHOUGH it’s not over the line yet, the Antrim footballers are likely to have home advantage for their Ulster Championship match with All-Ireland champions Armagh after Corrigan Park was nominated by their delegates at an Ulster CCC meeting on Tuesday night.

In the days and weeks ahead of the April 12/13 clash, there will undoubtedly be caveat after caveat and hoops for the Antrim County Board to jump through – but nearly everyone accepts that natural justice will have been served by the popular Whiterock Road ground hosting the game in front of a limited 4,000 crowd.

In mid-January, a meeting took place between Antrim and Ulster Council officials where alternative venues were discussed - including Newry and Owenbeg.

Had the game been moved to a bigger venue, the Ulster Council wouldn’t have had the added headache of trying to satisfy Armagh’s season ticketholders who feel they’re entitled to attend all their county’s Championship games.

Of course, there is always the small print about the ‘GAA reserves the right…’ that won’t go down well among supporters who will inevitably miss out.

The game-changer in this bubbling controversy was when a BBC camera crew was invited to a training session of the Antrim footballers at Jordanstown and where Antrim captain Dermot McAleese, senior player Patrick McBride and manager Andy McEntee made their feelings crystal clear: it was Corrigan Park or nowhere.

Just as it was the case in 2022 when Antrim refused to budge on giving up home advantage against Cavan in the Ulster Championship. The precedent had been set.

If Corrigan Park was good enough then, it’s good enough now.

This perceived solo run of the Antrim panel didn’t go down too well with Antrim officialdom – but the dye had been cast.

Even with the threat of expulsion from this year’s Championship and a heavy fine, the Antrim footballers weren’t for turning.

Antrim’s Patrick McBride played in the last Ulster SFC match to take place at Casement Park PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

But this wasn’t a giddy rebellion the Antrim players had embarked upon. It runs much deeper than giving the GAA authorities a slap on the face.

Talk to McBride. Talk to McAleese. Talk to Marc Jordan and many recently retired ex-players and there is a deep sense of injustice – anger, even - over the failure to rebuild Casement Park.

Why should the players take the hit and accept the role of the subservient, meandering nomads of Ulster Championship football forever and a day?

In 2013, McBride played in the last-ever Championship game to be staged at Casement Park – Antrim versus Monaghan.

All the Antrim players who have followed and worn the saffron jersey under Frank Fitzsimons, Gearoid Adams, Lenny Harbinson, Enda McGinley and Andy McEntee see themselves as part of a ‘lost generation’.

Likewise, the Antrim hurlers.

So, Corrigan Park is not any old GAA ground. It’s a symbol of resistance and hope - not just among the players, but successive county boards who lobbied Croke Park for more investment since the premature closure of Casement over 11 years ago.

Around 2015, the county’s GAA affairs were completely overhauled and professionalised.

Collie Donnelly and Terry Reilly led the change before handing over the baton to Ciaran McCavana and Donal Murphy.

The Saffron Business Forum was born, transforming the fundraising landscape of the county and it quickly became the envy of its Ulster neighbours.

For all its subsequent flaws, ‘Gaelfast’ – a coaching scheme to increase participation in Gaelic Games among Belfast’s primary school sector – was launched, a new stand and terracing were built at Corrigan Park and Dunsilly went from being a ghost site to a living, breathing centre of GAA excellence.

COVID was no obstacle to progress either.

Given all these gargantuan efforts, why would Antrim GAA contemplate for a second conceding home advantage for an Ulster Championship match?

Their decision to nominate Corrigan Park at the Ulster CCC meeting on Tuesday night was a no-brainer.

The Ulster Council had to ‘read the room’.

‘Corrigan Park or nowhere’ is a catchy phrase but it has always carried more meaning and nuance than the casual observer of things perhaps realise.

It’s a defiant cry among those who have put their shoulder to the wheel in Antrim since the shattered dream of Casement Park.

Antrim GAA should never loosen its grip on the important symbolism of Corrigan Park. And no-one should ask them to either...